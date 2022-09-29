Orangeburg County offices closed Friday

Due to the recent weather forecast update, Orangeburg County will be closed on Friday,

This notice does not include Emergency Services, Sheriff's Office, Detention Center, EMS, Buildings and Grounds or Public Works, because they have their own inclement weather procedures.

The county landfill on Endicott Street will keep normal operating hours. Local convenience sites will be closed on Friday, but will re-open Saturday at 1 p.m.

This decision was not made lightly, the county said in a release. Because the county is nearly 1,200 square miles, the timing of these incoming storms will affect different parts of the county throughout the day.

Should you need to perform any monetary transactions, visit www.orangeburgcounty.org or if it is safe to do so, in the drop-box at the County Administration Building.

Should circumstances change, the county will make operational adjustments accordingly. Updates will be provided via the county’s website at www.orangeburgcounty.org, Orangeburg County’s main phone line at 803-533-1000, Emergency Services at 803-533-6265, local media outlets, and the county’s Facebook page.

A limited number of sandbags will be available for citizens at the locations listed below. Citizens will need to bring their own shovel. This will be first come, first serve:

• Santee Fire Department: 1005 Bass Dr., Santee

• Providence Fire Department: 4767 Old State Road, Holly Hill

• Holly Hill Fire Department: 1171 Gilway St., Holly Hill

• Bowman Fire Department: 3775 Homestead Rd., Bowman

• Neeses Fire Department: 5994 Neeses Hwy, Neeses

• Orangeburg County Animal Control: 1596 Ellis Avenue, Orangeburg