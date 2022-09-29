 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

Orangeburg County offices closed Friday

  • 0
ILLUSTRATION: Orangeburg County Seal

Climate change has resulted in more natural disasters such as hurricanes occurring every year. If you are unsure of how to prepare for hurricane season, this is what you need to do in case of an emergency.

Due to the recent weather forecast update, Orangeburg County will be closed on Friday,

This notice does not include Emergency Services, Sheriff's Office, Detention Center, EMS, Buildings and Grounds or Public Works, because they have their own inclement weather procedures.

The county landfill on Endicott Street will keep normal operating hours. Local convenience sites will be closed on Friday, but will re-open Saturday at 1 p.m.

This decision was not made lightly, the county said in a release. Because the county is nearly 1,200 square miles, the timing of these incoming storms will affect different parts of the county throughout the day.

Rainfall will be among the storm’s biggest hazard for Orangeburg County, County Emergency Services Director Billy Staley.

Should you need to perform any monetary transactions, visit www.orangeburgcounty.org or if it is safe to do so, in the drop-box at the County Administration Building.

People are also reading…

Should circumstances change, the county will make operational adjustments accordingly. Updates will be provided via the county’s website at www.orangeburgcounty.org, Orangeburg County’s main phone line at 803-533-1000, Emergency Services at 803-533-6265, local media outlets, and the county’s Facebook page.

A limited number of sandbags will be available for citizens at the locations listed below. Citizens will need to bring their own shovel. This will be first come, first serve:

• Santee Fire Department: 1005 Bass Dr., Santee

• Providence Fire Department: 4767 Old State Road, Holly Hill

• Holly Hill Fire Department: 1171 Gilway St., Holly Hill

• Bowman Fire Department: 3775 Homestead Rd., Bowman

• Neeses Fire Department: 5994 Neeses Hwy, Neeses

• Orangeburg County Animal Control: 1596 Ellis Avenue, Orangeburg

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Drone video shows streets and neighborhoods swallowed by Ian flooding

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News