Orangeburg County offices close to public; operations continue; services available online, by phone

Orangeburg County government offices will be closed to the public beginning Friday.

All offices will be available for business by phone and email, according to a press release issued by Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young on Thursday.

“Citizens and businesses are encouraged to use online services,” Young said. “All departments with essential life-safety functions will continue to operate with their offices closed to public.”

Young said the closure of the offices is necessary to protect all county employees from the coronavirus.

The restrictions will also mean limiting access or reducing the size of any government meetings as well as cancelling meetings.

Video conferencing was used for Orangeburg County Council's March 16 and March 19 meetings.

The county is also looking at using Facebook Live to live stream meetings and allow the public to participate. It is also looking for other ways to broadcast the meetings out to the public.

During Thursday’s meeting, council approved an emergency ordinance allowing the county government to continue to operate during the pandemic.