Orangeburg County native returns with midway fun; fair, food begins Monday

The theme for this year's Orangeburg County Fair is “There is no place like home.”

For Family Fun Tyme Amusements co-owner and Manager Dalton Kennedy, those words ring true.

Providing the midway for the fair is a homecoming of sorts for the 26-year-old.

“I remember being younger and coming back here to visit family,” the Orangeburg County native said. “One of the things we did was come to the Orangeburg County Fair.

“This was always a goal of mine, to bring a carnival of my own back here to Orangeburg.”

Kennedy was born in Orangeburg and lived in Elloree through the age of 7. He then relocated to south Georgia.

“My family has a long history of being in the amusement industry,” Kennedy said. “We are really excited about being able to come back here. I am coming back home and getting back to my roots a little bit. Here we are 20 years later.”

Kennedy fondly remembers the fair growing up. He still enjoys the lights and watching the rides. He’s also pleased with the smiles and joy they bring.

“It is an all-around fascination I have got,” he said.

“These were some of the most crucial years of my life, growing up here,” he continued. “The fact that I can be back here with some of my family who are still in the Santee Cooper area and being able to show them what I have accomplished here is really a big thing.”

Kennedy has a few uncles and cousins who still live in the Santee area, but he has a hard time visiting them due to his business. The carnival is housed in Michigan about six months of the year and then works the Southern circuit.

He does get to travel with his wife of five years, Danielle, and 4-year-old daughter Lindsey.

Following the Orangeburg County Fair, the carnival is traveling to Hinesville, Georgia for a Halloween event for soldiers at Fort Stewart.

Family Fun Tyme Amusements began over 40 years ago. Kennedy has been co-owner of the amusement company for the past five years with Bob Hallifax. Kennedy said Hallifax has been in the carnival business for over 60 years.

“It is always a new experience,” Kennedy said about working in the business. “You never experience the same thing twice – ever. Yeah, we do the same thing every week, repetitively building the rides, taking them down, but it is always something new every week.”

“You always meet somebody new,” he said. “I think that is probably the joy. You get to see new places, you get to meet different people. The people I have met out here have got to be the best part of the job because I have met some really amazing people.”

Family Fun Tyme provides a wide range of rides from kiddie, to family to thrill rides. Overall, the company brought 20 rides, as well as four to six food trailers and about seven different games from pop the balloons to basketball.

“We are very much excited about it,” Kennedy said.

The 111th Orangeburg County Fair kicks off Monday, Oct. 3 with the carnival, concessions and petting zoo.

Exhibits and entertainment will begin Tuesday, Oct. 4. The fair will run through Sunday, Oct. 9.

The admission gate will open Monday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday, 2:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday, 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Lunch will be available at the fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission is free for lunch hours.

Children 10 and under can enter for free. Those 11 and older are $10. Parking for the fair is free.

Seniors will get in for free on Wednesday, Oct. 5.

During the fair, ride wristbands will be available for $30 as well as single and sheet tickets.

The fair will have a clear bag policy and all bags are subject to search before entering the fairgrounds.

Sweet treats like cotton candy, caramel apples, ICEEs, lemonade shake-ups and soft drinks will be available. For those wanting a savory snack, popcorn, corn dogs, pizza, soft pretzels, nachos and more are offered.

Other favorites that will be present include Netterfields. The Netterfields have been coming to the fair for at least the past five decades.

There will be plenty of contests, including fancy works and crafts, art exhibit, field crops and horticulture, food conservation, quilts, 4-H backyard poultry, goat project show, market lamb show, youth market hog show, youth beef cattle and youth dairy show.