Orangeburg County native named president-elect of NASDSE

"I am excited to serve NASDSE in this leadership position and am keenly aware that many equity challenges impact our work,” Smith-Dixon said. “Many students we serve are economically disadvantaged, and we need to ensure that they succeed because of us, not in spite of us. Our students need to have opportunities and see diversity all around them. We are committed to not only representing our students but their families, being guardians of equity, meeting each student’s needs and improving outcomes."