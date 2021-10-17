Orangeburg County native named chief of staff at Fort Jackson

COLUMBIA -- U.S Army Col. Byron Williams II, South Carolina National Guard, was selected to serve as the Chief of Staff, Senior Guard Advisor to the Commanding General of the United States Army Training Center (USATC) at Fort Jackson.

“The most important part of this achievement is having the opportunity to have input and support the Basic Combat Training of great Americans from the 54 states and territories,” said Williams.

Prior to being selected as the Chief of Staff, Senior Guard Advisor to the Commanding General of the USATC, Williams was the commander of the 218th Regional Training Institute, South Carolina National Guard, at the McCrady Training Center in Eastover, South Carolina. He has served in many other positions in the South Carolina National Guard to include deputy commander of the 218th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade and executive officer of the 59th Troop Command.

Williams enlisted into the Army in March 1989 as a private and served in Germany with the 1-41st Infantry Regiment and then later Desert Shield with Task Force 1-41st. Williams joined the South Carolina National Guard as a specialist in July 1991 and was assigned to Company C, 1-118th Infantry Battalion in Walterboro, South Carolina. He later attended the Palmetto Military Academy, class 44, and was commissioned as an officer in August 1993.