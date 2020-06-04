Orangeburg County man accused of shooting into home

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

An Orangeburg County man is accused of shooting into a home on May 15.

“A total disregard for life, as if life doesn’t matter at all,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a release. ”We’ve got a different message for this individual and any others who think they’re going to continue in this. One by one, if it takes it, we’re taking each of you off the streets.”

Gerard Waymyers, 35, has been charged with attempted murder and criminal conspiracy.

Investigators were called to a Norway home last month after a resident reported her home was fired on.

Investigators found several shell casings in front of the Norfield Drive residence.

The resident was home alone at about 1 p.m. when she heard multiple gunshots. When she investigated the noise, she saw a blue car leaving the area.

She believed a relative fired on her residence, according to an incident report.

The relative allegedly called earlier stating he was going to kill a member of her immediate family.

Investigators developed information through witnesses that led to Waymyers’ arrest.