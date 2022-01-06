Orangeburg County litter cameras damaged

Three Orangeburg County Litter Control surveillance cameras were damaged by a man wielding a stick on Tuesday, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

The cameras were located on Binnicker Bridge Road in Cope.

An incident report alleges the suspect was driving a black car with white racing stripes on the passenger side door.

Special Ops deputies spotted a vehicle matching the one seen on surveillance video, the report said.

Deputies attempted to stop the driver, but he got away.

The estimated value of the damaged cameras is $779.

The incident remains under investigation.

