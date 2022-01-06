 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Orangeburg County litter cameras damaged

Litter illustration
LARRY HARDY, T&D FILES

Three Orangeburg County Litter Control surveillance cameras were damaged by a man wielding a stick on Tuesday, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

The cameras were located on Binnicker Bridge Road in Cope.

An incident report alleges the suspect was driving a black car with white racing stripes on the passenger side door.

Special Ops deputies spotted a vehicle matching the one seen on surveillance video, the report said.

Deputies attempted to stop the driver, but he got away.

The estimated value of the damaged cameras is $779.

The incident remains under investigation.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

