Orangeburg County litter cameras damaged

Three Orangeburg County Litter Control surveillance cameras were damaged by a man wielding a stick on Tuesday, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.
The cameras were located on Binnicker Bridge Road in Cope.
An incident report alleges the suspect was driving a black car with white racing stripes on the passenger side door.
Special Ops deputies spotted a vehicle matching the one seen on surveillance video, the report said.
Deputies attempted to stop the driver, but he got away.
The estimated value of the damaged cameras is $779.
The incident remains under investigation.
