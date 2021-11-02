Orangeburg County Library open, hosting activities

The Orangeburg County Library will be hosting several activities this week.

On Wednesday, Nov. 3, at 10:30 a.m., there will be an early literacy story time, including music and other fun activities, for children ages 0 -2. The program will be held in the Youth Services Story Time Room.

On Thursday, Nov. 4, at 10 a.m., there will be an early literacy story time, including music and other fun activities, for children ages 2-5. The program will be held in the Youth Services Story Time Room.

On Friday, Nov. 5 , from 4:30 to 6 p.m. the library will host “Subarashii!, their teen anime and manga program. Come experience Japanese culture, art forms and history with your friends. Art supplies will be provided, and refreshments will be served. The Subarashii! Club is open to all sixth through 12th grade students. Program will be held in the Youth Services Story Time Room.

For questions about the above events, call Jessica Nuckolls at 803-533-5858.

On Saturday, Nov. 6, from 1 to 3 p.m., come to the OCL with your family and create a beautiful fall wind catcher for your porch or outdoor space. All materials will be provided. The program will be held in the Multi-Purpose Room. All children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by an adult.