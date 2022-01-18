 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Orangeburg County Library offers several programs

Orangeburg County Library Ribbon Cutting (copy)

The Orangeburg County Library celebrated the opening of its new Russell Street location in October. The long-awaited, state-of-the-art facility at 1654 Russell St. is equipped an art studio, computer lab with 48 computers, meeting rooms, outdoor amphitheater, walking track and more.

The Orangeburg County Library has several upcoming events, including:

• “One Day, Fun Day!” Family Book Club -- 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22. Multi-purpose room.

Enjoy a special story time and craft project with your family. All families receive a complimentary copy of the day’s reading selection. This week’s book is “What We’ll Build” by Oliver Jeffers.

• Adult night out: “Bingo for Books!” -- 4:30-6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan 24.

Win the best prizes of all: books! Light refreshments will be served. This program is for ages 17 and up.

• Get Art, Get Smart: “BIG Art!” -- Two sessions, 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25

Come learn all about artists and their media, and then create your own masterpiece to take home! All art materials will be provided. This class is for children ages 4 and up. Any children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by an adult. This week’s class features the art of Edvard Munch

Orangeburg County currently mandates masks for admittance to all county buildings.

The Orangeburg County Library is committed to free and open access to all of its services and activities. Please notify staff of any needed assistance or accommodations at 803-531-4636.

