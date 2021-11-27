Orangeburg County Library offers programs for children

The Orangeburg County Library has several upcoming events planned, including:

• The Orangeburg County Library is offering its “Get Art, Get Smart” class at 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 30.

Come learn all about artists and their media, and then create your own masterpiece to take home. All art materials will be provided.

This “Ansel Adams and Sun Prints” class is for children ages 4 and up. Any children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

This week’s class features the art of Ansel Adams.

• Early literacy story time, including music and other fun activities, will be held for children ages 0-2 at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1.

This week’s “Peek-a-Boo!” story time includes “Art Play with J and J!”

The program will be held in the Youth Services Story Time Room.

For more information, call Jessica Nuckolls at 803-533-5858.

• An early literacy story time, including music and other fun activities, for children ages 2-5 will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 2.

The “Little Chicks” story time program will be held in the Youth Services Story Time Room.

Orangeburg County currently mandates masks for adults in county buildings. Please notify staff of any needed assistance or accommodations at 803-531-4636.

