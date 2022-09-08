Orangeburg County Legislative Delegation asks for hospital board nominees

Orangeburg and Calhoun county councils are each considering an ordinance that would allow a partnership between the Regional Medical Center and the Medical University of South Carolina.

The ordinance, which needs two more readings from each council, would create a new hospital board.

The Orangeburg County Legislative Delegation will be allowed to make two appointments to the board.

Anyone interested in becoming a member of the board may pick up an application from the Orangeburg County Office of Administration, 1437 Amelia St., Suite 200, Orangeburg.

The board application can also be found on the Orangeburg County website at www.orangeburgcounty.org/DocumentCenter/View/1427/Application-for-Boards-Commissions-and-Committees-PDF.

The ordinance says in naming members to the new board, the appointing authorities are asked to consider a potential appointees’:

• Passion for the hospital’s mission

• Vison and leadership

• Expertise and ability

• Philanthropic history

• Reputation

• Willingness to advocate for the hospital

• Ability to work in groups and to lead

• Connection to resources

• Availability

• Contribution to diversity