Orangeburg County key stop on road to White House

Isiah Jennings sat among a small crowd in the Orangeburg County Voter Registration office on Tuesday afternoon, waiting for his turn to cast an early ballot.

Saturday’s Democratic presidential primary is important, he said. Jennings wants a candidate who can beat President Donald Trump.

“I think Trump is a racist,” Jennings said. “I don’t think he’s good for this country.”

He believes Michael Bloomberg has the New York fighting spirit and the cash to take on the Republican president, but Bloomberg isn’t on the ballot. So Jennings is voting for Joe Biden, the former vice president.

Jennings is one of more than 2,000 people who requested early ballots in Orangeburg County by Tuesday afternoon. And more voters were filing into the office.

South Carolina’s first-in-the South primary gives it an outsized voice as Democrats choose who will represent them on the national stage.

And officials say Orangeburg’s large and motivated Democratic base gives the rural county a larger voice in the state.

“The road to the White House runs through Orangeburg County,” veteran Democratic state Sen. John Matthews of Bowman said.