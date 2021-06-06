Orangeburg County juggling several projects; libraries nearing completion, other work ongoing

The Lake Edisto Park Project, located on Lake Edisto Road, is currently underway. It will feature a canoe park, boardwalk and a S.C. Department of Natural Resources office.

Hall said the project is expected to be completed in the next six months. The cost for the project is $1.9 million.

Another project that will increase recreational opportunities is the Indian Bluff Project.

Hall said the first phase of the project, which includes the installation of a floating boat ramp and general site improvements, is in the planning stages. Work set to begin by the end of summer.

Two local parks in Springfield and North are receiving renovations.

Goodland Park in Springfield will receive $8,000 in renovations, according to Hall. The renovations include the installation of additional lighting.

Carson Park, located just outside of North on Highway 321, is currently in the development stage. Hall said the county will look to accept bids for the project over the summer and complete the project in three to six months, depending on the budget.

The renovations to the park will include lighting improvements, the installation of cameras, and dock and boat ramp repairs.