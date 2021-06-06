Orangeburg County juggling several projects; libraries nearing completion, other work ongoing

ORANGEBURG – Orangeburg County has several ongoing projects, all in different stages and with different expected completion dates.
The county’s biggest ongoing project is the construction of the new Orangeburg County Library located on Russell Street.
Richard Hall, the county’s community development director, said the library should be completed in 2021.
“The main library and conference center is progressing rapidly, with site work nearing completion. Landscaping and final finishes are going in now,” Hall said.
The $9.2 million project is anticipated to be complete the first week of August, according to Hall.
The county also has another ongoing library project. This project involves the construction of a library and park in Bowman.
Hall stated that the Bowman Library is substantially complete, noting that furniture and equipment are being installed. A park, named Matthews Park, is currently under construction adjacent to the library.
Hall said the park should be complete in three to six months. Costs for the Bowman Library and Matthews Park are $359,000 and $297,250, respectively.
The county is also working on another large project that will increase recreational opportunities along the Edisto River.
The Lake Edisto Park Project, located on Lake Edisto Road, is currently underway. It will feature a canoe park, boardwalk and a S.C. Department of Natural Resources office.
Hall said the project is expected to be completed in the next six months. The cost for the project is $1.9 million.
Another project that will increase recreational opportunities is the Indian Bluff Project.
Hall said the first phase of the project, which includes the installation of a floating boat ramp and general site improvements, is in the planning stages. Work set to begin by the end of summer.
Two local parks in Springfield and North are receiving renovations.
Goodland Park in Springfield will receive $8,000 in renovations, according to Hall. The renovations include the installation of additional lighting.
Carson Park, located just outside of North on Highway 321, is currently in the development stage. Hall said the county will look to accept bids for the project over the summer and complete the project in three to six months, depending on the budget.
The renovations to the park will include lighting improvements, the installation of cameras, and dock and boat ramp repairs.
The county is also making renovations to buildings that house county operations.
Hall stated that the county will be expanding the Animal Control building. Bidding for the project will begin in the next few weeks, with the project anticipated to be completed within a year.
The $200,000 project includes the addition of a medical facility and more space to house animals, according to Hall.
The county is currently in the design phase regarding the shooting range project, designed to provide more opportunities for law enforcement training. The shooting range would be located off Homestead Road in Bowman.
Hall stated that the project will go to bid in the next few weeks, with an anticipated six- to nine-month completion date, depending on the budget.