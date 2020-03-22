Orangeburg County industries reach out during pandemic

Orangeburg County industries are reaching out to help as the number of people with coronavirus grows.

Quality Model Group, a plastic-injection molding company, says it has the ability to manufacture needed equipment to protect medical responders and support the public.

"Not only do we perform both low and high-volume production part manufacturing, we also have the ability to produce injection molds using rapid mold manufacturing techniques," Technical Sales Director Mike Newman wrote in a letter to the North American Manufacturers Organization Response Team.

"We can typically build molds in a three-to-five-week time period when necessary,” he said.

NAM is a manufacturing industry advocacy group.

The letter was written by Newman in response to the recent Defense Production Act signed by President Donald Trump March 18.

It aims to expand the production of ventilators, masks and other emergency medical supplies. The DPA requires companies to accept and prioritize contracts from the government and to prioritize "materials, services and facilities to promote the national defense."