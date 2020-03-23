Orangeburg County homes damaged by fire

Two Orangeburg County homes have been damaged by fire, according to the American Red Cross.

A home on Barksdale Street in Holly Hill was damaged by a fire Saturday. The Holly Hill Fire Department responded to the blaze. The Red Cross is helping four people by providing financial assistance for food, clothing and other essentials, and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers are also assisting a person whose home, located on Prairie Lane in Elloree, was damaged by a fire Friday.

The Elloree Fire Department responded to the blaze.

Individuals wanting to help with Red Cross efforts can donate by visiting redcross.org or calling 1-800-RED-CROSS. Information about volunteer opportunities is available at the same website.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0