Orangeburg County home damaged by fire
0 comments
alert top story

Orangeburg County home damaged by fire

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A home located on Wright Road in Orangeburg was damaged by a fire Sunday morning.

The Bolentown Fire Department responded to the blaze.

American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers are helping a family of two by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials, as well as comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.

Individuals wanting to help with Red Cross efforts can donate by visiting redcross.org or calling 1-800-RED-CROSS. Information about volunteer opportunities is available at the same website.

Want to get a whole lot more from TheTandD.com?
0 comments
0
0
0
2
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News