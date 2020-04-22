Orangeburg County has two more coronavirus cases; five additional deaths in state

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Two additional Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for coronavirus, according to S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control figures released Wednesday.

Orangeburg County now has 51 positive cases and an estimated 313 cases. It has no reported deaths from coronavirus.

One of the new cases is in Orangeburg’s 29115 ZIP code, which now has 21 confirmed cases and 129 estimated cases.

The other new case is in Springfield’s 29146 ZIP code, which now has two cases and 12 estimated cases.

S.C. DHEC announced Wednesday there are 160 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 across the state. There have also been five additional deaths.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 4,761 and those who have died to 140.

Three deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Berkeley, Clarendon and Richland counties. Two deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Greenville and Spartanburg counties.

No new cases were reported in Bamberg and Calhoun counties.

Bamberg County has seven confirmed cases and 43 estimated cases. There are no reported deaths from the virus.