Orangeburg County has two more coronavirus cases; five additional deaths in state

Two additional Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for coronavirus, according to S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control figures released Wednesday.
Orangeburg County now has 51 positive cases and an estimated 313 cases. It has no reported deaths from coronavirus.
One of the new cases is in Orangeburg’s 29115 ZIP code, which now has 21 confirmed cases and 129 estimated cases.
The other new case is in Springfield’s 29146 ZIP code, which now has two cases and 12 estimated cases.
S.C. DHEC announced Wednesday there are 160 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 across the state. There have also been five additional deaths.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 4,761 and those who have died to 140.
Three deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Berkeley, Clarendon and Richland counties. Two deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Greenville and Spartanburg counties.
No new cases were reported in Bamberg and Calhoun counties.
Bamberg County has seven confirmed cases and 43 estimated cases. There are no reported deaths from the virus.
Calhoun County has six cases and 37 estimated cases. One resident of that county has died of the virus.
Estimates of possible cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.
As of Wednesday, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 12,681 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 1,570 were positive and 11,111 were negative. A total of 43,111 total tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state.
As of Wednesday morning, 5,029 hospital beds are available and 6,639 are utilized, which is a 56.9% statewide hospital bed utilization rate.
South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Other steps the public should take include:
• Practicing social distancing
• Wearing a mask while out in public
• Avoiding touching frequently touched items
• Regularly washing your hands
• Monitoring for symptoms
Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their health care provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
