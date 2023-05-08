Orangeburg County has placed options on or set aside six parcels of land for possible future economic development.

Two of the parcels – totaling 159.41 acres – are owned by Nottoc Farms. The land is located off of Charleston Highway on Warley Road, southeast of Orangeburg near Laquinta Drive and across the street from Exodus Baptist Church.

The property is currently undeveloped woodlands.

The other four parcels, totaling 18.2 acres, are located off of U.S. Highway 301, just past Interstate 26’s exit 154. The property is next to the Days Inn and the Orangeburg County Fire District.

The four parcels are adjacent to two properties the county already owns, bringing the total size of the contiguous properties to a total of 55.32 acres.

Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said the county hopes state money can be used for the purchase of the land, with the county serving as a “pass through” for the purchase of the property. The state budget has not been finalized.

Young estimates the combined value of the property is about $7 million. The county has options on a total of 177.61 acres.

“It will help to change the face of the U.S. 301 corridor,” Young said. “The growth is coming out there.

“The whole thing is: create a place to draw people to that interchange and to prevent them from just passing that interchange.”

Although there has been no decision on what the property will ultimately be used for, Young said the parcels by I-26 could eventually house a state-funded nursing home for veterans.

State officials announced plans in in January 2022 to fund and build an $87.3 million, 104-bed State Veterans Nursing Home near the Exit 154 interchange.

The new State Veterans Nursing Home is expected to address the needs of veterans who will reach retirement age in the next two decades.

The home will be funded by the federal and state governments as part of the VA State Home Construction Grant Program.

Federal funding could become available for the home by 2031, if it’s included in the federal fiscal year 2023 VA priority list, according to the S.C. Department of Mental Health.