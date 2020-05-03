Orangeburg County has 6 more virus cases ; eight die across South Carolina

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Six more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

DHEC also announced Sunday that the state has 141 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and eight additional deaths.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 6,626 and those who have died to 275.

The eight deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Berkeley, Clarendon, Greenville, Horry, Lexington, Richland and Spartanburg counties.

Orangeburg County now has 87 confirmed cases and 534 possible cases. Two residents have died as a result of the virus.

One more case was added in Neeses’ 29107 ZIP code. It now has three cases and 18 estimated cases.

Three more cases have been added to North’s 29112 ZIP code, which now has 15 cases and 92 estimated cases.

One more case has been reported in Orangeburg’s 29118 ZIP code, which now has 10 cases and 61 estimated cases.

Springfield’s 29146 ZIP code added a case. It now has three confirmed cases and 18 estimated cases.