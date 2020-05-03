Orangeburg County has 6 more virus cases ; eight die across South Carolina

Six more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
DHEC also announced Sunday that the state has 141 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and eight additional deaths.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 6,626 and those who have died to 275.
The eight deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Berkeley, Clarendon, Greenville, Horry, Lexington, Richland and Spartanburg counties.
Orangeburg County now has 87 confirmed cases and 534 possible cases. Two residents have died as a result of the virus.
One more case was added in Neeses’ 29107 ZIP code. It now has three cases and 18 estimated cases.
Three more cases have been added to North’s 29112 ZIP code, which now has 15 cases and 92 estimated cases.
One more case has been reported in Orangeburg’s 29118 ZIP code, which now has 10 cases and 61 estimated cases.
Springfield’s 29146 ZIP code added a case. It now has three confirmed cases and 18 estimated cases.
No new cases were reported Sunday in Bamberg and Calhoun counties.
Bamberg County has 12 cases, 74 estimated cases and no deaths.
Calhoun County has seven cases, 43 estimated cases and one death.
Some ZIP codes include people in more than one county. As examples, the Cope 29038 ZIP code includes portions of Orangeburg and Bamberg counties, the Orangeburg 29118 ZIP code extends into Calhoun County, and the Sandy Run ZIP code is in Lexington and Calhoun counties.
Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.
As of Sunday morning, 5,016 hospital beds are available and 6,389 are utilized, which is a 56% statewide hospital bed utilization rate.
Of the 6,389 beds currently used, 310 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
As of Sunday, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 16,860 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 2,280 were positive and 14,580 were negative.
A total of 64,188 total tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state.
