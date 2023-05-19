The largest distribution center in the Midlands officially opened on Friday in Orangeburg.

“I’m excited, I’m grateful,” Orangeburg County Council Chairman Johnnie Wright Sr. said at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Pet Supplies Plus distribution center.

The 534,700-square-foot center is located at 122 Palmetto Commerce Parkway, near the intersection of U.S. Highway 301 and Interstate 26.

“We may have different titles, but at the end of the day, we all need each other and if we keep that in perspective, we’ll do well,” Wright said.

“We are grateful to Pet Supplies Plus for selecting our community and the Shamrock Commerce Park for their newest distribution center and for creating great employment opportunities for our citizens. We look forward to having the brand become a part of our community,” Wright said.

Pet Supplies Plus President and CEO Chris Rowland said, “When we started talking about adding a distribution center in the Carolinas, the team suggested Orangeburg.

“I said, ‘That’s a coincidence, it’s a bucket list item for me to visit Orangeburg.’ So I’m happy to be here.”

He said, “We could not have landed in a better community than here in Orangeburg, South Carolina.”.

“Opening our fourth distribution center in the U.S. is a pivotal moment for our brand, and one our team and the community of Orangeburg alike is thrilled about,” he added.

“While we grow on a national scale, we prioritize being engrained in each community we’re a part of. This will remain evident with the distribution center as we provide hundreds of jobs to those in South Carolina,” Rowland said.

Merle Johnson, executive director of the Orangeburg County Development Commission, said “I want to thank all of the investors who believed in Orangeburg County enough to invest in Shamrock Commerce Center because without this building, I promise you Pet Supplies Plus would not be here.”

“From the bottom of every Orangeburg County citizens’ heart, I want to thank you for your belief in our county and your willingness to invest over $53 million and employ over 275,” Johnson said to Rowland.

“There were hopes of mythical proportions,” said Orangeburg County Development Commission Chairman Ken Middleton.

“Dreams are born, they are nourished and in Orangeburg County, they flourish,” Middleton said.

Founded in 1988, Pet Supplies Plus, a subsidiary of Franchise Group, Inc., is the largest independent pet store in the United States, offering customers a wide selection of natural pet foods, goods and services.

Located in 42 states, Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N’ Wash have over 700 retail stores across the country

To learn about career opportunities at Pet Supplies Plus, visit