Orangeburg County First Steps announces $97K in grants during pandemic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Parents everywhere are struggling to keep kids healthy and learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is easy to lose track of children’s education while parents are working remotely; learning facilities are closed, and families are having to maintain physical distance from others and public places. The routine changes children are having to make while learning in the home environment may cause them frustration, anxiety and also a disruption in their education. Orangeburg County First Steps set out to reach a wider net of children to improve their educational outcomes during the pandemic.

Orangeburg County First Steps exists to bring about social change for children and families in order to improve early learning experiences in the home, child care and school settings. Orangeburg County First Steps provides access and awareness of early childhood development through community partnerships, program funding, and fostering parental involvement.