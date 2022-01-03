Orangeburg County firefighters respond to storm damage

Strong winds caused a lot of chaos for volunteer fire departments across Orangeburg County early Monday.

Departments received many calls about trees across roads and on power lines. Starting around 4:15 a.m., the damage included several wrecks where vehicles ran into trees that had fallen. North responded to a downed tree at 3599 Savannah Highway at 4:23 a.m. It was quickly cut out of the roadway.

Upon returning to their fire station around 5:05 a.m., firefighters found a diesel fuel pump blown over at the Marathon gas station located at 4601 Savannah Highway in North.

It was still running under the ground, causing fuel to fill up the space underneath the blown-over pump. The owner of the station had to be called to cut off the pump.

In the meantime, North fire personnel prevented over 40 gallons of diesel fuel from spilling onto the road and into the ditch by first stuffing a rag into the line that was flowing to slow it down and then using five-gallon buckets to dip the fuel out.

The fuel was dumped into a larger container.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0