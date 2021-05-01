Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center to launch first exhibit since pandemic hit

The Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center is preparing to launch its first art exhibit since the coronavirus pandemic scuttled plans for public events at the building last year.
“Paper and Steel” will run from May 5 to June 30 at the center, located at 619 Riverside Drive in Orangeburg. The exhibit will feature art by Una Kim, Janet Kozachek, John Glenn Wright and Glenn Saborosch.
“It had been planned for last year. Of course, we, like every other public space, shuttered. So I was thrilled when we were able to reach out to all the artists and find out that they were still available and would still contribute,” said Vivian Glover, OCFAC director of community arts and development.
“As a matter of fact, some of them had actually produced new works during the time because they weren’t able to exhibit or have their work shown in galleries. So we have the benefit of that,” Glover said.
Kozachek, an Orangeburg resident, came up with the idea for the exhibit.
“I have spent the last few decades coordinating thematically-based exhibitions with small groups of artists, as well as collaborated with teams of artists and writers. Of all of these, I think that ‘Paper and Steel’ is perhaps the most seamlessly choreographed exhibition, as the four artists represented work in similar modes with regard to both content and form,” Kozachek said.
“The art is subtle, and mostly rendered in black and white. The formal structures of the artwork are spare, angular and gestural. These stylistic features complement the aesthetics of the newly renovated Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center, with its restful, dove gray marble and walls,” she said.
Glover said, “Janet Kozachek is really a mixed media genius, but she has done some works on paper. Some of it was reflective of her time living in China. She had also met Una Kim, who came to South Carolina State (University), where some of her work was on view.”
Glover added that Wright, a Hampton County native, was also no stranger to the local area with his work.
“John has been a figure in this area for quite a long time. He was at Benedict (College), had done a lot of work at South Carolina State, and he's also recently started a series where he's worked on paper, as well. We saw that we had all these figures and ways of expression and movement, and John's work fit into that as well,” she said.
Saborosch is from Orangeburg County, while Una Kim, a native of South Korea, lives in Portland, Oregon, where she teaches at Portland State University.
Glover said Saborosch’s work with steel brought a nice contrast to the exhibit.
“He does amazingly delicate things with steel that suggest movement as well. His series, we thought, would be a wonderful contrast. Paper and steel: both making narrative statements and yet kind of opposites. Glenn agreed as well to be a part of the exhibit. So that's how ‘Paper and Steel’ came about,” she said.
Kozachek said, “The most obvious unifying theme of the four artists’ work is that the entire collection appears as a visual dance. Each work plays a part in a lively, sometimes joyfully orchestrated whole.
“Even though individual pieces may be simple and spare, the concepts embodied in the work are often quite complex. The economy of form, with many works enclosing hollow areas, allows the viewer space in which to pause and reflect on meaning.”
The artist added, “Some of the art works in ‘Paper and Steel’ do grapple with difficult, even frightening issues of economic and racial injustices, and the rise of dogmatic aversions to scientific expertise and verifiable facts. The art does this, though, through subtle means that are not overly didactic or demonstrative. No bells and whistles here - just the pith and pluckiness that characterizes Orangeburg.”
Glover said, “The exhibit wouldn’t be just about wall hangings, but we would have works on pedestals. All of it is really just so beautiful. In some ways paper and steel are opposites, but they’re also complementary in their delicacy and in their use of fine lines and movement.”
The official opening for the exhibit will kick off with a reception to be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, in the center’s Lusty Gallery.
Glover said the opening will be a socially-distanced affair with masks required and “something that we’ll feel comfortable that we’re managing safely.”
Following the May 5 opening, the exhibit will run through June 30 during the center’s normal business hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday.
“If we had a request from a group, we would very much try to accommodate them. There is no charge, but all the art that will be exhibited is for sale,” Glover said.
Kozachek said, “We hope, firstly, to have the Orangeburg community become aware of the work of artists in South Carolina and how the subjects in their art relate to other artists from across the United States and with varying backgrounds.
“We also hope to bring the creative arts of Orangeburg to the awareness of large and diverse populations across the Unites States through featuring artists from areas outside of the Southeast.”
Glover said, “I want people to know that there is an arts center in Orangeburg where there are serious exhibitions that are regularly taking place. It’s worth stopping and seeing what we have and the talent that’s there.”
