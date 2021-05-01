Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center to launch first art exhibit since pandemic struck

“The art is subtle, and mostly rendered in black and white. The formal structures of the art work are spare, angular, and gestural. These stylistic features compliment the aesthetics of the newly renovated Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center, with its restful, dove gray marble and walls,” she said.

Glover said, “Janet Kozachek is really a mixed media genius, but she has done some works on paper. Some of it was reflective of her time living in China. She had also met Una Kim, who came to South Carolina State (University), where some of her work was on view.”

Glover added that Wright, a Hampton County native, was also no stranger to the local area with his work.

“John has been a figure in this area for quite a long time. He was at Benedict (College), had done a lot of work at South Carolina State, and he's also recently started a series where he's worked on paper, as well. We saw that we had all these figures and ways of expression and movement, and John's work fit into that as well,” she said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Saborosch is from Orangeburg County, while Una Kim, a native of South Korea, lives in Portland, Oregon, where she teaches at Portland State University.

Glover said Saborosch’s work with steel brought a nice contrast to the exhibit.