Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center summer classes go online

Janice Baskin, the director of events and planning at the Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center, began organizing summer arts activities shortly after the newly renovated Arts Center re-opened last September.
“We were looking forward to lots of smiling faces eager to participate in projects inside and outside the center. It was going to be months of the best summer fun ever,” she said.
Activities included, in part, a hypertufa planter project generously funded by Tri-County Health Network to teach young people the gratification and rewards of growing their herbs and vegetables. With the Arts Center still shuttered, that was postponed and other creative projects sadly cancelled.
“So, we’ve gone virtual!” Baskin announced. “Our instructors are experienced in their subjects. I organize the fun projects and supplies. Let’s all ZOOM!”
The first virtual course, "Kids Kookie Kamp,” was publicized on OCFAC’s Facebook page and by calling members and supporters.
“Tyra Lewis of Confetti Cupcakes was thrilled to teach cookie decoration. She was just great,” Baskin enthused. “Kids dropped by the Arts Center to pick up their cookie kits and joined Tyra on ZOOM. The pictures of our little chefs are precious.”
Seven-year old chef Lizzie Boan of Branchville really enjoyed learning how to decorate her cookies.
“I enjoyed eating them afterwards,” Boan said.
She said they were all gone, but she did give some to her dad.
“He said they were very good.”
This was Lizzie’s first online cooking class, which she did with the help of her mom, Brandi, who said, “She did really well.”
Tunisha Summers, arts teacher at Howard Middle School in Orangeburg and a Bowman resident, demonstrated in a video on the Arts Center’s Facebook page how to make colorful fans.
“I had a wonderful time doing that,” Summers said. “That was the first video I did. Making fans is a lesson I teach students in my art classes. We look at the cultural aspects and how and why fans are used.”
Baskin has planned two additional online classes for youth -- a photography class with professional photographer Megan Livingsto, is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 5. And the Hand Lettering and Doodling Journal Classes” led by Carlin Connelly is online Tuesday, Aug. 11, and Thursday, Aug. 13.
The online photography class is a first for Livingston as well.
“I’m super excited about doing this. There is so much information I want to share,” she said,
Part of her course will show students how to take good “selfies.”
“They’ll learn how to take selfies from the best angles and with the best lighting. It might be something good for ages 8 to 17,” Livingston said.
“Hand Lettering and Doodling Journal Classes are like a junior class in calligraphy, with lots of colors and creativity,” according to Connelly, who grew up in Orangeburg and recently discovered her love of the art of calligraphy.
“Calligraphy is a little bit different than handwriting. You can take it in any direction, create your own font and create your own personality on paper,” she said.
Teaching online will be a new experience for Connelly and she’s enthusiastic.
“This is really cool. This is very interesting,” she said,
Connelly, Livingston and Summer all said they would like to see their classes develop into regular online activities for young people and also for adults, given the uncertainty caused by COVID-19.
Arts teacher Summers is well versed in the symbolism and language of hand fans.
“I would love to offer a series of classes through the Arts Center teaching adults the cultural history of fans and show them how to make beautiful silk and bamboo fans. I would love to teach adults how to make their own exquisite fans.”
Livingston wants to combine teaching photography to young people with character building.
“This can be applied to photography. It can teach positivity and encouragement, build self-confidence, help them to grow mentally and to persevere and keep going. I hope it’s the first of many classes I teach online for the Arts Center.”
For more information about the upcoming online classes, email Janis Baskin at jbaskin@orangeburgarts.org or call 803-308-5839. Additional details are on the Arts Center’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/ocfac.
