Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center reopens to public; social distancing, masks required

After months of being closed due to COVID-19, the board of the Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center recently voted to fully reopen the center for activities, meetings and rentals beginning Monday.

Board Vice Chair Annette Grevious says she and other members are confident that the precautions and guidelines in place will ensure that the Arts Center can now offer a safe environment for members and visitors.

“Like other businesses and organizations in Orangeburg County, we shuttered, cancelling rentals and a host of activities. Now we are in a position to resume activities and events with our guidelines, which will be strictly enforced,” Grevious said.

Visitors to the Arts Center will be required to wear masks at all times and maintain social distancing.

For rental purposes, the conference/class room will be limited to six people. The maximum capacity for the Lusty Gallery will be 42, and the maximum capacity for the Terrace Garden will be 28.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}