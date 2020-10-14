Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center reopens to public; social distancing, masks required

After months of being closed due to COVID-19, the board of the Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center recently voted to fully reopen the center for activities, meetings and rentals beginning Monday.
Board Vice Chair Annette Grevious says she and other members are confident that the precautions and guidelines in place will ensure that the Arts Center can now offer a safe environment for members and visitors.
“Like other businesses and organizations in Orangeburg County, we shuttered, cancelling rentals and a host of activities. Now we are in a position to resume activities and events with our guidelines, which will be strictly enforced,” Grevious said.
Visitors to the Arts Center will be required to wear masks at all times and maintain social distancing.
For rental purposes, the conference/class room will be limited to six people. The maximum capacity for the Lusty Gallery will be 42, and the maximum capacity for the Terrace Garden will be 28.
Grevious says the Arts Center will continue to take COVID-19 very seriously. There will be hand sanitizing stations throughout the building and all rooms will be disinfected between events. “We have such a beautiful space, even more beautiful after the renovations and refurbishments largely due to contributions and support in Orangeburg County. We want, in a limited capacity, to welcome and welcome back individuals and small groups,” Grevious said.
Other board members at the monthly meeting suggested, given the cooler weather, that the spacious front of the Arts Center’s exterior and the Terrace Garden at the back could be ideal venues for events. The Terrace Garden overlooks the Edisto River.
There will be additional and updated information, including upcoming events, on the Arts Center’s Facebook page at www.facebook/ocfac.
Janice Baskin, director on events and planning, will also be available via email at jbaskin@orangeburgarts.org or by phoning 803-536-4074.
The Arts Center is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday.
