Orangeburg County final results

With all precincts reporting, the S.C. Election Commission reports 41,942 ballots were cast in Orangeburg County with a turnout of 71.35 percent.
U.S. President
Donald J. Trump and Mike Pence, Republican – 13,586
Joseph R. Biden and Kamala Harris, Democrat – 27,250
Howie Hawkins and Angela Nicole Walker, Green Party – 106
Jo Jorgensen and Spike Cohen, Libertarian Party – 172
U.S. Senate
Bill Bledsoe, Constitution Party – 298
Lindsey Graham, Republican – 13,208
Jaime Harrison, Democrat – 27,672
U.S. House of Representatives, District 2
Kathleen K. Wright, Constitution Party – 82
Joe Wilson, Republican Party – 4,488
Adair Ford Boroughs, Democrat – 4,457
U.S. House of Representatives, District 6
Mark Hackett, Constitution Party – 184
John McCollum, Republican – 8,603
James E. “Jim” Clyburn, Democrat – 23,307
State Senate, District 39
Tom Connor, Republican – 7,231
Vernon Stephens, Democrat – 14,377
State Senate, District 40
Brad Hutto, Democrat – 16,147
State House of Representatives, District 91
Lonnie Hosey, Democrat – 2,489
State House of Representatives, District 93
Russell L. Ott, Democrat – 4,227
State House of Representatives, District 95
Willie M. Legette, Labor Party – 1,650
Jerry Govan, Democrat – 11,845
State House of Representatives, District 66
Jeffrey Cila, Republican – 5,052
Gilda Cobb-Hunter, Democrat – 11,763
Solicitor Circuit 1
David M. Pascoe, Democrat – 33,808
Sheriff
Leroy Ravenell, Democrat – 34,802
Clerk of Court
Winnifa B. Clark, Democrat – 33,855
Coroner
Samuetta Marshall, Democrat – 34,038
County Council, District 2
Johnnie Ravenell, Democrat – 5,468
County Council, District 3
Kenneth “Mac” McCaster, Democrat – 4,046
County Council, District 4
Joseph Garvin, Democrat – 4,422
County Council, District 5
Janie Cooper, Democrat – 4,898
Soil and Water District Commission, nonpartisan
Harold Donnelly – 23,385
School District at Large, 8, nonpartisan
R.L. “Poppy” Brown – 9,797
Teresa O. Hinnant – 9,408
Jim Ulmer – 8,905
School Board, District 2, nonpartisan
Sylvia Bruce-Stephens – 1,424
Yolanda Green Hanton – 1,301
Kenneth A. Hilliard – 1,412
Jimmy Dontrell Montgomery – 443
Kenita Pitts-Howard – 367
School Board, District 4, nonpartisan
Peggy James-Tyler – 3,742
School Board, District 6, nonpartisan
Chester D. Palmer – 1,140
Ruby Edwards – 2,931
Watershed Conservation District, Horse Range – Three seats, nonpartisan
Nathaniel Abraham –395
George Asbury – 492
Felicia Baker-Washington – 316
Randy Haas – 75
Santee Town Council – Two seats, nonpartisan
Robert Thrower Anderson – 264
Sheryl Patrick – 227
