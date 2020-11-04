 Skip to main content
Orangeburg County final results
Orangeburg County map
COURTESY GOOGLE

With all precincts reporting, the S.C. Election Commission reports 41,942 ballots were cast in Orangeburg County with a turnout of 71.35 percent.

U.S. President

Donald J. Trump and Mike Pence, Republican – 13,586

Joseph R. Biden and Kamala Harris, Democrat – 27,250

Howie Hawkins and Angela Nicole Walker, Green Party – 106

Jo Jorgensen and Spike Cohen, Libertarian Party – 172

U.S. Senate

Bill Bledsoe, Constitution Party – 298

Lindsey Graham, Republican – 13,208

Jaime Harrison, Democrat – 27,672

U.S. House of Representatives, District 2

Kathleen K. Wright, Constitution Party – 82

Joe Wilson, Republican Party – 4,488

Adair Ford Boroughs, Democrat – 4,457

U.S. House of Representatives, District 6

Mark Hackett, Constitution Party – 184

John McCollum, Republican – 8,603

James E. “Jim” Clyburn, Democrat – 23,307

State Senate, District 39

Tom Connor, Republican – 7,231

Vernon Stephens, Democrat – 14,377

State Senate, District 40

Brad Hutto, Democrat – 16,147

State House of Representatives, District 91

Lonnie Hosey, Democrat – 2,489

State House of Representatives, District 93

Russell L. Ott, Democrat – 4,227

State House of Representatives, District 95

Willie M. Legette, Labor Party – 1,650

Jerry Govan, Democrat – 11,845

State House of Representatives, District 66

Jeffrey Cila, Republican – 5,052

Gilda Cobb-Hunter, Democrat – 11,763

Solicitor Circuit 1

David M. Pascoe, Democrat – 33,808

Sheriff

Leroy Ravenell, Democrat – 34,802

Clerk of Court

Winnifa B. Clark, Democrat – 33,855

Coroner

Samuetta Marshall, Democrat – 34,038

County Council, District 2

Johnnie Ravenell, Democrat – 5,468

County Council, District 3

Kenneth “Mac” McCaster, Democrat – 4,046

County Council, District 4

Joseph Garvin, Democrat – 4,422

County Council, District 5

Janie Cooper, Democrat – 4,898

Soil and Water District Commission, nonpartisan

Harold Donnelly – 23,385

School District at Large, 8, nonpartisan

R.L. “Poppy” Brown – 9,797

Teresa O. Hinnant – 9,408

Jim Ulmer – 8,905

School Board, District 2, nonpartisan

Sylvia Bruce-Stephens – 1,424

Yolanda Green Hanton – 1,301

Kenneth A. Hilliard – 1,412

Jimmy Dontrell Montgomery – 443

Kenita Pitts-Howard – 367

School Board, District 4, nonpartisan

Peggy James-Tyler – 3,742

School Board, District 6, nonpartisan

Chester D. Palmer – 1,140

Ruby Edwards – 2,931

Watershed Conservation District, Horse Range – Three seats, nonpartisan

Nathaniel Abraham –395

George Asbury – 492

Felicia Baker-Washington – 316

Randy Haas – 75

Santee Town Council – Two seats, nonpartisan

Robert Thrower Anderson – 264

Sheryl Patrick – 227

