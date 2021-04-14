Orangeburg County fifth-graders to be recognized for character

The Orangeburg County Community of Character initiative will host its 20th Annual Fifth Grade Outstanding Character Recognition Program at 9:30 a.m. Friday, April 16.

The event will take place virtually this year due to the pandemic. The event is expected to engage over 1,300 fifth-graders from across Orangeburg County and recognize those who have exemplified outstanding character.

Participating schools include Orangeburg County School District elementary schools, Felton Laboratory Charter School and Orangeburg Preparatory Schools.

Students, faculty, administrators and guests will share and hear messages promoting good character. Each school has selected an honoree who embodies excellence in character.

This year each of the honorees has written an essay on what character trait they’ve had to rely on most during the pandemic.

Also, coach Tony Elliott will provide motivational messages of inspiration as the keynote speaker. Elliott is assistant head football coach, offensive coordinator and tight-ends coach for Clemson University.

Elliott began his coaching career with the South Carolina State University Bulldogs.

The S.C. State “Marching 101” is also expected to share a performance.

The public is invited and may view this live-streamed event via Orangeburg County Community of Character’s YouTube Channel or via its website at orangeburgcharacter.org.

