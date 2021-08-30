 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Orangeburg County Farm Bureau annual business meeting cancelled
0 comments

Orangeburg County Farm Bureau annual business meeting cancelled

{{featured_button_text}}

The annual Orangeburg County Farm Bureau annual business meeting traditionally held in September has been cancelled due to rising coronavirus cases.

The meeting was scheduled to be held Thursday night at the First Baptist Church Family Life Center on Columbia Road Sept. 2.

The meeting will be held at a future date.

The meeting typically features a keynote speaker, election of officers, discussion on legislative issues facing agriculture and local Farm Bureau talent winners.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Economic damage from Ida not as bad as feared

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Person dies in crash near Santee
Local

Person dies in crash near Santee

A person died in a crash early Sunday at the intersection of U.S. Highway 301 and S.C. Highway 6, about two miles east of Santee, according to…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News