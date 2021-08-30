Orangeburg County Farm Bureau annual business meeting cancelled

The annual Orangeburg County Farm Bureau annual business meeting traditionally held in September has been cancelled due to rising coronavirus cases.
The meeting was scheduled to be held Thursday night at the First Baptist Church Family Life Center on Columbia Road Sept. 2.
The meeting will be held at a future date.
The meeting typically features a keynote speaker, election of officers, discussion on legislative issues facing agriculture and local Farm Bureau talent winners.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Gene Zaleski
Staff Writer
Gene Zaleski is a reporter/staff writer with The Times and Democrat. To get local news all the time, become a member at https://thetandd.com/members/join/
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.