Orangeburg County Fair wins award

The S.C. Association of Fairs presented the Orangeburg County Fair with an award for Best Promotional Item on Saturday, Jan. 29 in Perry, Georgia.

Fair Office Manager and Bookkeeper Dawn Burnette received the award on the fair’s behalf.

One of the oldest continuous running fairs in South Carolina, the Orangeburg County Fair actually had its beginnings in 1871. The county Agricultural Society sponsored the event, which was held near the present intersection of Amelia Street and Summers Avenue.

In 1911, members of the Orangeburg Chamber of Commerce and the Orangeburg County Farmers' Union collaborated to present the first Orangeburg County Fair under the Orangeburg County Fair Association.

The fairgrounds were purchased that year for $4,000. The fair is still held each year on the property.

