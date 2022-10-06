Orangeburg County Fair weekend begins at 2:30 Friday

The 111th fair Orangeburg County Fair on Friday moves into its big weekend with extended hours.

The fair opens at 2:30 p.m. Friday with carnival rides, concessions, exhibits and the petting zoo. Closing time is 11 p.m. at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds, 350 Magnolia St., Orangeburg.

Lunch is available at the fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday. Admission is free for lunch hours.

Saturday brings the fair's 12-hour day, with gates opening at 11 a.m. and closing at 11 p.m.

The hours for Sunday's final day are noon to 7 p.m.

Children 10 and under get free admission. Those 11 and older are $10. Parking for the fair is free.

Ride wristbands are available for $30. Single and sheet tickets are also sold.

New to the fair this year is Cowboy Andy and Lindsay Leigh. The couple entertains with trick roping, whip cracking, gun spinning, knife throwing, sharpshooting and K-9 performances.

The Doc Magic Show has returned with magic, balloon shenanigans and comedy with audience participation.

The fair has a clear bag policy and all bags are subject to search before entering the fairgrounds.

Approved bags include clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bags that do not exceed 14 inches by 6 inches by 14 inches in size. A logo no larger than 4.5 inches by 3.4 inches can be displayed on one side of the clear bag.

One-gallon clear plastic freezer Ziploc bags are allowed. Small clutch bags about the size of an average hand as well as medically necessary items are also allowed.

Prohibited bags include backpacks, camera cases, drawstring bags, fanny packs, tote bags, mesh bags, brief cases, luggage and computer bags.

Hand-sanitizer stations and hand-washing stations are available throughout the fairgrounds.

Cashless payment options are available and encouraged.

The 2022 theme is “There’s No Place Like Home.”

Here is the full weekend schedule:

Friday, Oct. 7

9 a.m. - 2 p.m. – Daycares with Doc the Magic Show

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Lunch, free admission

2:30 p.m. – Admission gates open for carnival, petting zoo and exhibits

3:15 p.m. – The Doc Magic Show

4 p.m. – Cowboy Andy and Lindsay Leigh

5 p.m. – Carl Brunson

5:30 p.m. – The Doc Magic Show

6 p.m. – Youth market hog show

6:15 p.m. – Cowboy Andy and Lindsay Leigh

7:30 p.m. – The Doc Magic Show

8:15 p.m. – Cowboy Andy and Lindsay Leigh

Saturday, Oct. 8

10 a.m. – 4H backyard poultry show

11 a.m. – Gates open

12 p.m. – 4H Rabbit Show

1 p.m. – Meat goat project

2 p.m. – Cowboy Andy and Lindsay Leigh

2:45 p.m. – The Doc Magic Show

4 p.m. – The Doc Magic Show

4:45 p.m. – Cowboy Andy and Lindsay Leigh

6:15 p.m. – The Doc Magic Show

7 p.m. – Cowboy Andy and Lindsay Leigh

7:45 p.m. – The Doc Magic Show

Sunday, Oct. 9

12 p.m. – Admission gates open for concessions

1 p.m. – Carnival rides, petting zoo and exhibits open

1:30 p.m. – The Doc Magic Show

3:30 p.m. – The Doc Magic Show

5:50 p.m. – The Doc Magic Show