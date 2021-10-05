 Skip to main content
Orangeburg County Fair Schedule
Orangeburg County Fair Schedule

Wednesday, Oct. 6

Senior Citizen Day

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. – *Kindergarten & Daycares

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – lunch, free admission

2 p.m. – Tractor Driving Contest

5 p.m – Gates open

Carnival Rides, Petting Zoo, Carl Brunson

SHOWS

5:30 p.m. – Cowboy Circus with Danny Grant

6 p.m. – Dr. Magical Balloons

6 p.m. – Youth Dairy Heifer Show

6:30 p.m. – Magic of Lance Gifford & Co.

7 p.m. – Cowboy Circus with Danny Grant

7:30 p.m. – Dr. Magical Balloons & Lew’E the Clown

8 p.m. – Magic of Lance Gifford & Co.

8:30 p.m. – Cowboy Circus with Danny Grant

* Oscar the Robot, Cowboy Circus with Danny Grant, Mr. Magical Balloon, and Lew’E the Clown will make debuts.

Thursday, Oct. 7

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. – * Kindergarten & Daycares

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – lunch, free admission

5:00pm – Gates open

Carnival Rides, Petting Zoo, Carl Brunson

SHOWS

5:30 p.m. – Cowboy Circus with Danny Grant

6 p.m. – Dr. Magical Balloons

6 p.m. – Youth Beef Cattle Show

6:30 p.m. – Magic of Lance Gifford & Co.

7 p.m. – Cowboy Circus with Danny Grant

7:30 p.m. – Dr. Magical Balloons & Lew’E the Clown

8 p.m. – Magic of Lance Gifford & Co.

8:30 p.m. – Cowboy Circus with Danny Grant

* Oscar the Robot, Cowboy Circus with Danny Grant, Mr. Magical Balloon, and Lew’E the Clown will make debuts.

Friday, Oct. 8

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – lunch, free admission

5 p.m. – Gates open

Carnival Rides, Petting Zoo, Carl Brunson

SHOWS

5:30 p.m. – Cowboy Circus with Danny Grant

6 p.m. – Dr. Magical Balloons

6 p.m. – Youth Market Hog Show

6:30 p.m. – Magic of Lance Gifford & Co.

7 p.m. – Cowboy Circus with Danny Grant

7:30 p.m.– Dr. Magical Balloons & Lew’E the Clown

8 p.m. – Magic of Lance Gifford & Co.

8:30 p.m. – Cowboy Circus with Danny Grant

Saturday, Oct. 9

10 a.m. – Gates open

11 a.m. – Backyard Poultry Show

11 a.m. – Carnival Rides, Petting Zoo, Carl Brunson

SHOWS

12 p.m. – Cowboy Circus with Danny Grant

1 p.m. – Rabbit Show & Meat Goat Project Show

Market Lamb Show (30 after Meat Goat Project Show)

2 p.m. – Cowboy Circus with Danny Grant

2:30 p.m. – Dr. Magical Balloons

3 p.m. – Magic of Lance Gifford & Co.

4 p.m. – Cowboy Circus with Danny Grant

4:30 p.m. – Dr. Magical Balloons

5 p.m. – Magic of Lance Gifford & Co.

5:30 p.m. – Cowboy Circus with Danny Grant

6:30 p.m. – Dr. Magical Balloons & Lew’E the Clown

7:15 p.m. – Hypnosis Show by Magic of Lance Gifford & Co.

Sunday, Oct. 10

12 p.m. – Gates open

1 p.m. – Carnival Rides, Petting Zoo

SHOWS

1:30 p.m. – Cowboy Circus with Danny Grant

2:15 p.m. – Dr. Magical Balloons

3 p.m. – Magic of Lance Gifford & Co.

4 p.m. – Cowboy Circus with Danny Grant

5 p.m. – Dr. Magical Balloons

5:30 p.m. – Magic of Lance Gifford & Co.

6 p.m. – Cowboy Circus with Danny Grant

