Orangeburg County Fair one of S.C.'s oldest

The days of the horse and buggy may be gone, but some things remain the same.

This year marks 110 years since the first Orangeburg County Fair. While the original focus was to celebrate local agriculture, the fair remains a traditional social event that draws the community together.

Despite the many changes the fair has experienced over the decades, its simple philosophy remains the same: Provide something for everyone in good, wholesome entertainment.

One of the oldest continuous running fairs in South Carolina, the Orangeburg County Fair actually had its beginnings in 1871. The county Agricultural Society sponsored the event, which was held near the present intersection of Amelia Street and Summers Avenue.

In his written history of the Orangeburg County Fair, the late Sam Fogle, long-time fair manager, said the original event was discontinued after a decade for economic reasons.

On July 1, 1911, members of the Orangeburg Chamber of Commerce and the Orangeburg County Farmers' Union collaborated to present the first Orangeburg County Fair under the Orangeburg County Fair Association, which was formed two days later. The group consisted of five members from the city and one from each of 21 townships.