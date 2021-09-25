Orangeburg County Fair one of S.C.'s oldest

The days of the horse and buggy may be gone, but some things remain the same.
This year marks 110 years since the first Orangeburg County Fair. While the original focus was to celebrate local agriculture, the fair remains a traditional social event that draws the community together.
Despite the many changes the fair has experienced over the decades, its simple philosophy remains the same: Provide something for everyone in good, wholesome entertainment.
One of the oldest continuous running fairs in South Carolina, the Orangeburg County Fair actually had its beginnings in 1871. The county Agricultural Society sponsored the event, which was held near the present intersection of Amelia Street and Summers Avenue.
In his written history of the Orangeburg County Fair, the late Sam Fogle, long-time fair manager, said the original event was discontinued after a decade for economic reasons.
On July 1, 1911, members of the Orangeburg Chamber of Commerce and the Orangeburg County Farmers' Union collaborated to present the first Orangeburg County Fair under the Orangeburg County Fair Association, which was formed two days later. The group consisted of five members from the city and one from each of 21 townships.
In June of that year, land for the fair, which is still housed on its original property, was purchased for $4,000 from the late A.L. Dukes. A racetrack was also built prior to the inaugural event for auto and horse racing.
Held Nov. 14-18, 1911, the first fair produced a profit of $4,032. The gates opened at 9 a.m. each day, with the first three days devoted to the white population and the remaining two days to the black citizens of the county. Admission was set at 50 cents for adults and 25 cents for children 12 and younger.
Fogle noted that in 1912, the fair's first manager, the late Judge Jerry M. Hughes, secured football to be played at the fair. The University of South Carolina, Clemson University and The Citadel all played at the Orangeburg County Fair at different times beginning in 1916.
"(It) was a salient feature of our fair until 1961," Fogle wrote. "Judge Hughes was a great lover of competitive sports so it was natural that we had football games during the fair.
"It's interesting to note that the first night high school football game in South Carolina was played on our (fair) grounds ... the game was between Sumter and Orangeburg. The college games were held on Thursday."
The fair also accommodated the rapidly changing technology of the early 20th century. Automobiles, previously banned from the fairgrounds for fear they would spook the horses, were finally allowed parking privileges in 1917.
Fogle said other issues addressed during the fair's first decade were strictly social in nature.
"It seems that ... there were people who thought that they were entitled to free admission," Fogle wrote. "In 1919, the board agreed to hire an attorney to represent Mr. W.S. Tyler who had his teeth injured by the Slater Brothers ... while Mr. Tyler was working at an entrance gate.
"Station in society did not grant free admission to fairs. Mr. Tyler was paid the sum of $50 for fixing his teeth and nothing else is mentioned about the matter."
The Orangeburg County Fair Association has always tried to provide entertainment that local residents enjoy. Tastes and circumstances have changed. As a result, football games are no longer played, and beauty contests, band concerts, horse shows, races and high school sporting competitions are no longer held. Today's fairgoers expect to see mechanical rides of all types and games of skill on the midway.
Despite the fact that dwindling numbers of small farmers in the area have caused the fair to largely shift focus over the years, several agricultural, canning, baking and crafting competitions are still held.
The move to operate the fair at night until 10 p.m. was decided in 1923, according to Fogle.
"Admission (was) lowered to half price at 5 p.m.," Fogle wrote. "You can imagine how that would affect the revenue today because we don't start doing much business until after 5 p.m.