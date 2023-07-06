The Orangeburg County Fair Association has a new president.

OCFA board member Lin Hair was elected president of the association June 12 by the OCFA Board of Directors.

“My goal as president of the Orangeburg County Fair Association, along with the board, is to strive to make the fair better than ever,” Hair said. “I want to give children in Orangeburg and surrounding counties the opportunity to make memories from their time at the fair, just as I have my memories.

“Growing up and visiting the fair was something that I remember looking forward to each year,” Hair said. “It was a time to spend with my family, friends and others in the community. There would be people that I wouldn’t see all year until it was fair time," Hair said.

“Our goal is to bring in quality, safe and fun rides, delicious food options, a multitude of vendors, and more agricultural education opportunities,” Hair continued. “We also want to make sure that we continue to have a safe environment for our patrons.”

The Orangeburg County Fair will be held from Oct. 3-8, 2023, and will feature Ohio-based Lisko Family Amusements Inc.

Hair assumes the role of president upon the resignation of Matt Stokes. Stokes has served as president for 7-1/2 years.

In addition to the annual October fair, Hair said the board also wants to offer more opportunities for community events at the fairgrounds.

A native of St. Matthews, Hair graduated from Brookland-Cayce High School.

He received his associate degree in machine tool technology from Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College and is currently employed by Santee Building Solutions as the warehouse supervisor.

“Growing up, I showed hogs and beef cows at the fair with 4-H and would enter crops in the field crops department,” Hair said. “In 2011, my wife and I started helping in the field crops department at the fair. After a few years, we became the department heads for field crops.”

Hair has been an OCFA board member since 2015. He is also serving his second two-year term on the South Carolina Association of Fairs Board.

Hair is married to Laura and the couple have two children, Landon (15) and Laney (12).

Other OCFA executive board members and officers include:

Bill Jackson, vice president

Ricky Pooser, treasurer

Tommy Williams, secretary

Remaining members on the board are: Gene Atkinson, Paul Gramling and Candice Roberson.