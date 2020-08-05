Orangeburg County Fair cancelled over coronavirus; board plans to make 2021 fair ‘very special’

The Orangeburg County Fair has been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
It is the first time in the fair's 109-year history that it has been cancelled, according to fair officials.
"We are sad that we had to be the first board of directors in 109 years to cancel the fair, but due to the current conditions and the threat of the coronavirus, we don't see any way possible for us to move forward with the fair," Orangeburg County Fair Association President Matt Stokes said.
"We did not want to put the public at risk – vendors and carnival workers at risk either,” he said.
The announcement was made Wednesday by the Orangeburg County Fair Association’s Board of Directors.
Stokes said the board “did exhaust every avenue and did not leave any stone unturned” before making its decision.
"We looked at doing a food fair, but due to the way our food midway is set up, we talked to our concessionaires and there was not a practical way to do it from a traffic flow standpoint," Stokes said.
In its official statement, the fair board said it will be, “planning to make the fair next year a very special and memorable event for the citizens of Orangeburg County and the surrounding area.
“Please remember to keep our country and the local community in your thoughts and prayers as we work together to pull through this very trying time. We hope to see you next year!"
The dates of the 2021 fair will be announced at a later date, according to the statement.
The Orangeburg County Fair is one of the longest-running fairs in the country.
Originally, the event primarily focused on celebrating local agriculture, but it has evolved into more of an entertainment event.
