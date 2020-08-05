Orangeburg County Fair cancelled over coronavirus; board plans to make 2021 fair ‘very special’

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Orangeburg County Fair has been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It is the first time in the fair's 109-year history that it has been cancelled, according to fair officials.

"We are sad that we had to be the first board of directors in 109 years to cancel the fair, but due to the current conditions and the threat of the coronavirus, we don't see any way possible for us to move forward with the fair," Orangeburg County Fair Association President Matt Stokes said.

"We did not want to put the public at risk – vendors and carnival workers at risk either,” he said.

The announcement was made Wednesday by the Orangeburg County Fair Association’s Board of Directors.

Stokes said the board “did exhaust every avenue and did not leave any stone unturned” before making its decision.

"We looked at doing a food fair, but due to the way our food midway is set up, we talked to our concessionaires and there was not a practical way to do it from a traffic flow standpoint," Stokes said.