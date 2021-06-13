Orangeburg County Fair bringing back fun; rides, food, contests return in October

The Orangeburg County Fair is coming back!

After being cancelled last year due to COVID, fun and entertainment will return this fall, with the 110th fair scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 5 through Sunday, Oct. 10.

Fair officials are scheduling special events to celebrate the 110th anniversary. The events will be announced at a future date.

North Carolina-based Powers & Thomas Midway Entertainment will return to present the midway. The company also served the 2019 fair.

The company provides thrill, family and kiddie rides, as well as food and game concessions. It operates 25 rides.

"We are hoping to bring everything we own," co-owner Ed Powers said.

Some of the newer rides for the midway will be the Flying Elephants and Tea Cups.

The company also provides a 1957 Chevy-themed, Italian-built Swing Buggy thrill ride. Swing Buggy is a spectacular music ride that features free swinging ride vehicles that move up and down the hills and valleys of the ride.

Built in Italy, the Bertazzon Swing Buggy is the only Italian "Bobs" style ride traveling in the USA, according to company officials. The Swing Buggy runs in forward and reverse for an added thrill.