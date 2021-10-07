 Skip to main content
Orangeburg County Fair announces 2021 competition winners
Orangeburg County Fair announces 2021 competition winners

The Orangeburg County Fair recently announced their 2021 winners in several departments:

Art Department – youth

Paintings

Second grade: 1st, Kennedy Dillon, Edisto Primary: 2nd, unknown, Edisto Primary; 3rd, Isabella Ackiss, Edisto Primary

Fifth grade: 1st, Laney Hair

Sixth grade: 1st, Shia Milllen, William J. Clark Middle; 2nd, Neveah Smith, Robert E. Howard Middle; 3rd, Kamana Triplett, Robert E. Howard Middle

Seventh grade: 1st, Destiny Plush, William J. Clark Middle; 2nd, Aeriel Bryan, William J. Clark Middle; 3rd, Vasper Felt, Roberts E. Howard Middle

Eighth grade: 1st, Hylease Howell, Robert E. Howard Middle; 2nd, Laronda Thomas, Robert E. Howard Middle; 3rd, A. Edgemon

10th grade: 1st, Eddie, North Middle-High School; 2nd, Imani, North Middle-High School

11th grade: 1st, Ethan, North Middle-High School

12th grade: 1st, Angel, North Middle-High School

Drawing

10th grade: 1st, K. Williams

11th grade: 1st, T. Yogt

12th grade: 1st, C. Randolph; 2nd, W. Howe

Art Department – adult

Chalk: 1st, Y. Storawska; 2nd, V. Storawska

Amateur photography: 1st, Lindsay Pettinicchi; 2nd, Angelia Murray

Professional watercolor: 1st, Tanisha Summers

Acrylic: 1st, Betty Dantzler

Professional mixed media: 1st and 2nd, Malissa Wright

Amateur acrylic: 1st and 2nd, David Boyleston

Advanced acrylic: 1st, Lucy Adicks

Best in show: Lindsay Pettinicchi

Field crops – youth

Kadence Sikes: (5) 1st, (3) 2nd, (7) 3rd

Mady Sikes: (5) 1st, (6) 2nd, (4) 3rd

Zoey Mooney: (7) 1st, (5) 2nd, (5) 3rd

Jacob Zeigler: (9) 1st, (3) 2nd, (1) 3rd

Hannah Lanham: (1) 2nd

Walker Lanham: (2) 1st, (1) 3rd

Landon Hair: (6) 1st, (5) 2nd, (3) 3rd

Laney Hair: (4) 1st, (6) 2nd, (5) 3rd

Kinsley Freeman: (6) 1st, (4) 2nd, (1) 3rd

Alec Freeman: (2) 1st, (3) 2nd, (2) 3rd

Julia Tucker: (1) 2nd

Vince Skinner: (1) 1st, (1) 2nd

Wendell Skinner: (1) 1st, (1) 2nd

Carmen Skinner: (1) 1st

Clay Williams: (2) 1st, (4) 2nd, (3) 3rd

Colby Williams: (5) 1st, (3) 2nd, (2) 3rd

Jake Owens: (1) 1st

Field crops – adult

Jonathan Sikes: (5) 1st, (4) 2nd, (4) 3rd

Jonathan Zeigler: (5) 1st, (3) 2nd

Ashley Zeigler: (2) 1st, (1) 2nd

Casey Sikes: (1) 1st, (1) 2nd

Kayla Tucker: (1) 1st, (2) 3rd

Ampron Appleby: (12) 1st, (6) 2nd, (3) 3rd

Kayla Skinner: (1) 1st, (2) 3rd

John Shuler: (1) 1st

Phyllis Shuler: (1) 2nd

Lisa Warner: (16) 1st, (12) 2nd, (7) 3rd

Barrett Williams: (2) 1st, (2) 2nd, (2) 3rd

Fancy Works and Crafts – Adults

Denise Sikes – (1) 1st place, (1) 2nd place

Judy Monroe – (2) 1st place

Tunisha Summers – (2) 1st place, (1) 2nd place

Ann Williams – (3) 1st place, (3) 2nd place

Gaye Adams – (2) 1st place

Amporn Appleby – (1) 1st place

Joan Martin – (2) 1st place

Jonathan Zeigler – (1) 2nd place

Malissa Wright – (2) 1st place

Dalton Etheridge – (1) 1st place, (1) 2nd place

Jerry Thompson – (1) 2nd place

Leigh Anne Crumpton – (1) 1st Place

Katie Fogle – (1) 2nd place

Jim Ulmer (1) 1st place, (1) 2nd place

Best in Show – Dalton Etheridge

Fancy Works and Crafts – Youth

Keymijah Wannamaker – (1) 1st place

Peyton Holiman – (1) 1st place

Ariel Bryan (1) 2nd place

Bella Fox – (1) 2nd place

Nishka Patel – (1) 2nd place

Laney Hair (1) 2nd place

Alexis McGannon – (1) 1st place, (2) 2nd place

Geraldine Beltran – (1) 1st place

Bryan at Dover Elementary – (1) 1st place

Eliza at North Middle High School – (1) 1st place

Melynda at North Middle High School – (1) 1st place

Aaliyah Williams – (1) 1st place

Candice Brown – (1) 1st place

Rylee Durr (2) 1st place

Indigo Williams – (1) 1st place

Ileyah Cook – (1) 1st place

Best in Show – Bella Fox

Food Conservation 

ADULTS

Miss Annie Award: Gayle Adams, St. Matthews

Fruits and Vegetables: Judy Monroe, St. Matthews; Harry Monroe, St. Matthews; Jean Hooker, Orangeburg; Beth Wannamaker, St. Matthews; Macky Sandel, Orangeburg; Tonya Corne, Orangeburg; Teri Walters, Norway; Barbara Wells, Neeses; Mildred Hughes, Neeses; Kaye Rutland, Neeses

Pickled Foods

Tonya Corne, Orangeburg

Christie Vega, Neeses

Teri Walter, Norway

Soft Spreads

Teri Walters, Norway

Lin Hair, St. Matthews

Gayle Adams, St. Matthews

Juices

Kaye Rutland, Neeses

Syrup

Lin Hair, St. Matthews

Baked Goods

Kayla Skinner, Norway - Orange Glazed Pound Cake

Magnolia of Santee, Santee - Fall decorative cake

Candy

Teri Walters, Norway - Mixed nut brittle

YOUTH

Fruits and Vegetables

Jameson Hunsinger, Neeses; Natalie Corne, Orangeburg; Elizabeth Hunsinger, Neeses

Picked Foods

Jameson Hunsinger, Neeses; Natalie Corne, Orangeburg; Elizabeth Hunsinger, Neeses

Soft Spreads

Laney Hair, St. Matthews; Landon Hair, St. Matthews; Jameson Hunsinger, Neeses; Natalie Corne, Orangeburg; Elizabeth Hunsinger, Neeses

Baked Goods

Jule Dixon, Bowman - Zucchini bread, Congo Cookies

Jacey Dixon, Bowman - Banana bread, Peanut Butter Cookies, Pumpkin Decorative Cake

Vince Skinner, Norway - Peanut Butter Cookies

Carmen Skinner, Norway - Peanut Butter Cookies

Jameson Hunsinger, Neeses - Black Halloween Decorative Cake

Elizabeth Hunsinger, Neeses - Out of the Grave Decorative Cake

King Arthur Cupcakes

Jule Dixon, Bowman - Red Velvet Cupcakes

