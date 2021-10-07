Orangeburg County Fair announces 2021 competition winners

The Orangeburg County Fair recently announced their 2021 winners in several departments:
Art Department – youth
Paintings
Second grade: 1st, Kennedy Dillon, Edisto Primary: 2nd, unknown, Edisto Primary; 3rd, Isabella Ackiss, Edisto Primary
Fifth grade: 1st, Laney Hair
Sixth grade: 1st, Shia Milllen, William J. Clark Middle; 2nd, Neveah Smith, Robert E. Howard Middle; 3rd, Kamana Triplett, Robert E. Howard Middle
Seventh grade: 1st, Destiny Plush, William J. Clark Middle; 2nd, Aeriel Bryan, William J. Clark Middle; 3rd, Vasper Felt, Roberts E. Howard Middle
Eighth grade: 1st, Hylease Howell, Robert E. Howard Middle; 2nd, Laronda Thomas, Robert E. Howard Middle; 3rd, A. Edgemon
10th grade: 1st, Eddie, North Middle-High School; 2nd, Imani, North Middle-High School
11th grade: 1st, Ethan, North Middle-High School
12th grade: 1st, Angel, North Middle-High School
Drawing
10th grade: 1st, K. Williams
11th grade: 1st, T. Yogt
12th grade: 1st, C. Randolph; 2nd, W. Howe
Art Department – adult
Chalk: 1st, Y. Storawska; 2nd, V. Storawska
Amateur photography: 1st, Lindsay Pettinicchi; 2nd, Angelia Murray
Professional watercolor: 1st, Tanisha Summers
Acrylic: 1st, Betty Dantzler
Professional mixed media: 1st and 2nd, Malissa Wright
Amateur acrylic: 1st and 2nd, David Boyleston
Advanced acrylic: 1st, Lucy Adicks
Best in show: Lindsay Pettinicchi
Field crops – youth
Kadence Sikes: (5) 1st, (3) 2nd, (7) 3rd
Mady Sikes: (5) 1st, (6) 2nd, (4) 3rd
Zoey Mooney: (7) 1st, (5) 2nd, (5) 3rd
Jacob Zeigler: (9) 1st, (3) 2nd, (1) 3rd
Hannah Lanham: (1) 2nd
Walker Lanham: (2) 1st, (1) 3rd
Landon Hair: (6) 1st, (5) 2nd, (3) 3rd
Laney Hair: (4) 1st, (6) 2nd, (5) 3rd
Kinsley Freeman: (6) 1st, (4) 2nd, (1) 3rd
Alec Freeman: (2) 1st, (3) 2nd, (2) 3rd
Julia Tucker: (1) 2nd
Vince Skinner: (1) 1st, (1) 2nd
Wendell Skinner: (1) 1st, (1) 2nd
Carmen Skinner: (1) 1st
Clay Williams: (2) 1st, (4) 2nd, (3) 3rd
Colby Williams: (5) 1st, (3) 2nd, (2) 3rd
Jake Owens: (1) 1st
Field crops – adult
Jonathan Sikes: (5) 1st, (4) 2nd, (4) 3rd
Jonathan Zeigler: (5) 1st, (3) 2nd
Ashley Zeigler: (2) 1st, (1) 2nd
Casey Sikes: (1) 1st, (1) 2nd
Kayla Tucker: (1) 1st, (2) 3rd
Ampron Appleby: (12) 1st, (6) 2nd, (3) 3rd
Kayla Skinner: (1) 1st, (2) 3rd
John Shuler: (1) 1st
Phyllis Shuler: (1) 2nd
Lisa Warner: (16) 1st, (12) 2nd, (7) 3rd
Barrett Williams: (2) 1st, (2) 2nd, (2) 3rd
Fancy Works and Crafts – Adults
Denise Sikes – (1) 1st place, (1) 2nd place
Judy Monroe – (2) 1st place
Tunisha Summers – (2) 1st place, (1) 2nd place
Ann Williams – (3) 1st place, (3) 2nd place
Gaye Adams – (2) 1st place
Amporn Appleby – (1) 1st place
Joan Martin – (2) 1st place
Jonathan Zeigler – (1) 2nd place
Malissa Wright – (2) 1st place
Dalton Etheridge – (1) 1st place, (1) 2nd place
Jerry Thompson – (1) 2nd place
Leigh Anne Crumpton – (1) 1st Place
Katie Fogle – (1) 2nd place
Jim Ulmer (1) 1st place, (1) 2nd place
Best in Show – Dalton Etheridge
Fancy Works and Crafts – Youth
Keymijah Wannamaker – (1) 1st place
Peyton Holiman – (1) 1st place
Ariel Bryan (1) 2nd place
Bella Fox – (1) 2nd place
Nishka Patel – (1) 2nd place
Laney Hair (1) 2nd place
Alexis McGannon – (1) 1st place, (2) 2nd place
Geraldine Beltran – (1) 1st place
Bryan at Dover Elementary – (1) 1st place
Eliza at North Middle High School – (1) 1st place
Melynda at North Middle High School – (1) 1st place
Aaliyah Williams – (1) 1st place
Candice Brown – (1) 1st place
Rylee Durr (2) 1st place
Indigo Williams – (1) 1st place
Ileyah Cook – (1) 1st place
Best in Show – Bella Fox
Food Conservation
ADULTS
Miss Annie Award: Gayle Adams, St. Matthews
Fruits and Vegetables: Judy Monroe, St. Matthews; Harry Monroe, St. Matthews; Jean Hooker, Orangeburg; Beth Wannamaker, St. Matthews; Macky Sandel, Orangeburg; Tonya Corne, Orangeburg; Teri Walters, Norway; Barbara Wells, Neeses; Mildred Hughes, Neeses; Kaye Rutland, Neeses
Pickled Foods
Tonya Corne, Orangeburg
Christie Vega, Neeses
Teri Walter, Norway
Soft Spreads
Teri Walters, Norway
Lin Hair, St. Matthews
Gayle Adams, St. Matthews
Juices
Kaye Rutland, Neeses
Syrup
Lin Hair, St. Matthews
Baked Goods
Kayla Skinner, Norway - Orange Glazed Pound Cake
Magnolia of Santee, Santee - Fall decorative cake
Candy
Teri Walters, Norway - Mixed nut brittle
YOUTH
Fruits and Vegetables
Jameson Hunsinger, Neeses; Natalie Corne, Orangeburg; Elizabeth Hunsinger, Neeses
Picked Foods
Jameson Hunsinger, Neeses; Natalie Corne, Orangeburg; Elizabeth Hunsinger, Neeses
Soft Spreads
Laney Hair, St. Matthews; Landon Hair, St. Matthews; Jameson Hunsinger, Neeses; Natalie Corne, Orangeburg; Elizabeth Hunsinger, Neeses
Baked Goods
Jule Dixon, Bowman - Zucchini bread, Congo Cookies
Jacey Dixon, Bowman - Banana bread, Peanut Butter Cookies, Pumpkin Decorative Cake
Vince Skinner, Norway - Peanut Butter Cookies
Carmen Skinner, Norway - Peanut Butter Cookies
Jameson Hunsinger, Neeses - Black Halloween Decorative Cake
Elizabeth Hunsinger, Neeses - Out of the Grave Decorative Cake
King Arthur Cupcakes
Jule Dixon, Bowman - Red Velvet Cupcakes