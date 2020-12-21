 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Orangeburg County extends mask rules
0 comments
breaking

Orangeburg County extends mask rules

{{featured_button_text}}
Orangeburg County working hard for you logo

Orangeburg County Council unanimously agreed to extend the county’s existing mask ordinance during Monday’s virtual council meeting.

The ordinance, which requires the use of face coverings in establishments, has been extended for 61 days.

Face coverings must be worn by:

• Customers in any retail or food service establishment.

• Restaurant, grocery store, salon, pharmacy and retail employees in face-to-face interactions with the public.

• Retail employees in areas with other employees when social distancing of six feet can’t be followed and in areas open to the general public.

• Users and providers of public transportation.

• People interacting in outdoor spaces such as service calls, curbside pickup and delivery

This extension of the ordinance requires face masks to be worn by all county employees performing their official duties and persons employed in, conducting business in, or visiting county-owned buildings or county-owned property.

There are several exemptions, including for socially distanced outdoor and indoor spaces, children under the age of 10, people with medical or behavioral issues and religious beliefs.

People who violate the ordinance can receive a maximum fine of $25, and employers whose employees violate the ordinance can receive a maximum fine of $100.

The ordinance, which was originally passed in July, covers all unincorporated areas of the county. Municipalities may have their own mask ordinances.

Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-596-6530

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

Bradley Harris is a Government and Sports Reporter. The Irmo, SC native is a 2018 graduate of Claflin University and recipient of the 2018 South Carolina Press Association Collegiate Journalist of the Year Award.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: T&D editor's briefing 12-21-20

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News