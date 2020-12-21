Orangeburg County extends mask rules

Orangeburg County Council unanimously agreed to extend the county’s existing mask ordinance during Monday’s virtual council meeting.

The ordinance, which requires the use of face coverings in establishments, has been extended for 61 days.

Face coverings must be worn by:

• Customers in any retail or food service establishment.

• Restaurant, grocery store, salon, pharmacy and retail employees in face-to-face interactions with the public.

• Retail employees in areas with other employees when social distancing of six feet can’t be followed and in areas open to the general public.

• Users and providers of public transportation.

• People interacting in outdoor spaces such as service calls, curbside pickup and delivery

This extension of the ordinance requires face masks to be worn by all county employees performing their official duties and persons employed in, conducting business in, or visiting county-owned buildings or county-owned property.