Orangeburg County extends mask rules

Orangeburg County’s face mask mandate has been extended.
County Council voted unanimously to extend the county's current mandate during a special called meeting held Wednesday afternoon.
"The state of South Carolina in following the COVID-19 situation, there have been some downward turns, but what we have realized now is our percent positive rate is still high for the state of South Carolina," Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said.
The ordinance will be extended for an additional 60 days.
Both the Orangeburg city and county face mask mandates are still in effect
The mask mandates were originally passed by the city and county councils in July and went into effect July 3, with each mandate lasting for 61 days. City Council later voted to extend its mask ordinance to 61 days beyond July 27.
The mask mandates specify where face masks or face coverings will be required.
The city ordinance applies within the city limits, and the county ordinance applies in unincorporated areas within the county, or areas that are not included in municipalities. Other municipalities have also implemented face mask requirements.
Orangeburg City Council is exploring the possibility of extending the mandate within the city limits. Council will most likely take up the matter during its next scheduled meeting, according to Mayor Michael Butler.
Under the county’s rules:
• All customers are required to wear face coverings in any retail establishment or food service establishment.
• Retail employees must wear face coverings while working in areas open to the general public and in areas with other employees when social distancing of six feet cannot be followed.
• Restaurant, retail, salon, grocery store and pharmacy employees must wear face coverings in face-to-face interactions with the public.
• All persons entering any building open to the public must wear a face covering inside the building. The rules don’t apply to religious establishments, but masks are recommended.
• Public transportation users and providers have to wear masks.
• Masks have to be worn when interacting with people in outdoor spaces such as at curbside pickup, delivery and service calls.
There are a number of exemptions, including in outdoor or unenclosed spaces where people can be distanced six feet apart, for children between the ages of 2 and 9 when adults are trying to keep their faces covered, for people with medical or behavioral issues, for people with religious concerns, and while swimming, dining and having dental work.
People who violate the ordinance can be fined up to $25. Employers who fail to have their employees follow the ordinance can be fined up to $100.
Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-596-6530
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.