Orangeburg County extends mask rules

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Orangeburg County’s face mask mandate has been extended.

County Council voted unanimously to extend the county's current mandate during a special called meeting held Wednesday afternoon.

"The state of South Carolina in following the COVID-19 situation, there have been some downward turns, but what we have realized now is our percent positive rate is still high for the state of South Carolina," Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said.

The ordinance will be extended for an additional 60 days.

Both the Orangeburg city and county face mask mandates are still in effect

The mask mandates were originally passed by the city and county councils in July and went into effect July 3, with each mandate lasting for 61 days. City Council later voted to extend its mask ordinance to 61 days beyond July 27.

The mask mandates specify where face masks or face coverings will be required.

The city ordinance applies within the city limits, and the county ordinance applies in unincorporated areas within the county, or areas that are not included in municipalities. Other municipalities have also implemented face mask requirements.