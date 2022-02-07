Orangeburg County extends mask requirement in county buildings

Orangeburg County will continue to require face masks in county government buildings and vehicles following an increase in the number of deaths from the coronavirus in the county.

According to South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, Orangeburg County saw seven deaths from COVID 19 during the week of Jan. 15; 11 deaths the week of Jan. 22, and 11 deaths the week of Jan. 29. The numbers are through Feb. 5, Orangeburg County Director of Risk Services Todd Williams said.

For the month of December, the county had 18 deaths from the coronavirus reported to DHEC.

"It saddens me," Orangeburg County Council Chairman Johnnie Wright said. "A lot of people are taking this for granted. A lot of folks don't want to wear a face covering. I think we owe it to ourselves and to others to try to protect each other and try to be as safe as we can. The only thing we can do as a county is to try keep echoing that until better days."

Vice Chair Janie Cooper-Smith stressed the need for council to "set an example" in taking precautions against the virus.

The rules are in effect for the next 60 days unless Orangeburg County Council ends them earlier. Council Monday gave unanimous approval to extend the mask ordinance. The ordinance was scheduled to expire Feb. 17.

An emergency ordinance only requires one reading to become law.

The ordinance does not mandate masks be worn at business establishments within the county. That decision is left up to each individual business.

However, the City of Orangeburg requires face coverings in retail establishments and restaurants within the city limits. The city's rules will be in place through Feb. 16. The city will likely take up its mask ordinance during a Feb. 15 council meeting.

The city requires employees of retail establishments and restaurants within the city to wear masks while working in areas open to the public.

Staff must also wear masks when interaction with other staff is likely and social distancing cannot be observed.

The city’s ordinance also requires masks during large gatherings in the city, such as festivals and parades.

People visiting Orangeburg County’s courthouse and courtrooms will have to continue wearing masks, as previously ordered by S.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice Donald Wayne Beatty.

DHEC and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have recommended the use of cloth face coverings to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Masks are still encouraged in indoor public places.

The CDC also recommends everyone eligible get vaccinated.

