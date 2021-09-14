Orangeburg County expanding Animal Control

The county's tax and tourism committee held off on South Carolina State University's request for $30,000 until further information is obtained from the university.

County Council also held off on approving the money for the university. The university is seeking the money to build up the university's sports app and website, as well as attract more female athletes.

Council approved the sale of timber to Midland Carolina Timber for $149,402. The timber was obtained from land the county cleared for an economic development project.

Council gave first reading by title the sale of between 1 and 1-1/2 acres to a buyer designated as Project CMR. The prospect has asked to remain anonymous.

The property is located in the Santee area but the exact site was also not provided.

"There will be a thorough explanation of the ordinance that will come before council before second reading," county attorney Jerrod Anderson said.

Council agreed into a mutual aid agreement with Beaufort County regarding the relocation of detainees on a temporary basis during an emergency such as a hurricane.

The county’s legal staff has been tasked with developing two ordinances.