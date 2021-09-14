Orangeburg County expanding Animal Control

Orangeburg County is moving ahead with the expansion of the Animal Control facilities.
Orangeburg County Council awarded Orangeburg-based Skip Welch Construction the contract to expand the facilities. The project will cost $491,496.
The project includes the addition of a medical facility and more space to house animals. The project is expected to be completed within a year.
The county received three proposals for the expansion project.
In other business last week:
- Council gave second reading to an ordinance allowing the purchase of radios for the county's Emergency Medical Services first responders, the sheriff’s office, county emergency services and fire departments.
The county plans to borrow no more than $1.6 million for the equipment, Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said.
A public hearing was held but no comments were made.
- Council approved recommendations from the county's Tax and Tourism Committee to give the town of Norway $5,000 for its Norwegian food cook-off and festival; $20,000 for Santee Cooper Country for promotion of tourism; $10,000 for the Holly Hill Christmas festival; and $10,000 for New Perspectives Media.
The county's tax and tourism committee held off on South Carolina State University's request for $30,000 until further information is obtained from the university.
County Council also held off on approving the money for the university. The university is seeking the money to build up the university's sports app and website, as well as attract more female athletes.
- Council approved the sale of timber to Midland Carolina Timber for $149,402. The timber was obtained from land the county cleared for an economic development project.
- Council gave first reading by title the sale of between 1 and 1-1/2 acres to a buyer designated as Project CMR. The prospect has asked to remain anonymous.
The property is located in the Santee area but the exact site was also not provided.
"There will be a thorough explanation of the ordinance that will come before council before second reading," county attorney Jerrod Anderson said.
- Council agreed into a mutual aid agreement with Beaufort County regarding the relocation of detainees on a temporary basis during an emergency such as a hurricane.
- The county’s legal staff has been tasked with developing two ordinances.
One would require construction companies to repair county-owned roads damaged by the companies with flowable fill. Flowable fill is longer-lasting material than what companies currently repair roads with.
The other ordinance would aim to bring Orangeburg County's fees for the installation of commercial driveways in line with the state's current fees.
- Council held a public hearing and gave third and final reading to an amended ordinance to enter into a joint industrial park agreement with Dorchester County related to BRN Sleep Products. The agreement is not a physical industrial park, but is an incentive mechanism counties use to attract industries to the area.
The Turkish-based company is a supplier of online mattresses, box springs, covers and ready-made brands. It is looking to invest about $4.3 million and create more than 300 new jobs in Orangeburg County over the next five years.
The company will locate at 3771 Cameron Road, which is the former Utica Tool building.
- Council went into closed session to receive an update on several economic development projects, including Premium Peanut, Project Diego and Project Dahlia.
Council also discussed negotiations related to a proposed contractual agreement with the Regional Medical Center