Orangeburg County events mark Census Days of Action

Calling all leaders: 2020 Census Days of Action are here.

The South Carolina statewide 2020 Census Complete Count Committee, along with major agencies and partner organizations throughout the state, will hold a statewide Day of Action on Saturday, Sept. 26.

The County of Orangeburg will have a site at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds allowing residents to drive through and receive a free flu vaccine, free COVID-19 test, register to vote, request an absentee ballot, and complete the 2020 Census. The event is to assure that citizens are safe, healthy and informed, and to remind citizens of Orangeburg County to complete the 2020 Census for their household.

Similar events are scheduled Friday in Holly Hill and Saturday in Neeses.

Completing the census is vital -- each citizen counts. Your data is needed to get proper federal and state funding for our county. Census information helps with health care, broadband and education. The results of the census determine how many seats the state is allocated in the U.S. House of Representatives.