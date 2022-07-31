Orangeburg County encourages being prepared for major storms

The County of Orangeburg is promoting hurricane preparedness to citizens. To help spread the word and make its employees and members of the community better prepared, the Orangeburg County is committed to continuing to being an example to ensure all know their risk, get prepared and stay informed.

Each year, we witness the devastating impacts that hurricanes can cause. Hurricanes are not just a threat to coastal communities. High winds, heavy rainfall, tornadoes and flooding can be felt hundreds of miles inland, potentially causing loss of life and catastrophic damage to property. As Hurricanes Sandy and Isaac remind us, it is not just major hurricanes (Category 3 or higher) that we need to worry about, but all hurricanes have the ability to cause significant damage.

Knowing your risk, getting prepared, and staying informed are just a few steps you can take to get ready for hurricane season. For local information, go to the Office of Emergency Services page on the county’s website (www.orangeburgcounty.org) and click on the Code Red Weather Warnings to sign up for alerts. Know your risk: To search for general information about risks in your area, visit www.ready.gov and search for your state. Check out NOAA’s historical hurricane tracks tool to check the severity and frequency of past hurricanes in your area.

Get prepared: Take action to be prepared for hurricanes. As the storm approaches, it is often too late to get ready. Make sure you have family evacuation and communications plans, update your emergency supply kit, and evaluate your flood insurance needs.

www.crisistrack.com/public/orangeburgSC/citizenRequest.html (to report property damage)