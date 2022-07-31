 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Orangeburg County encourages being prepared for major storms

The County of Orangeburg is promoting hurricane preparedness to citizens. To help spread the word and make its employees and members of the community better prepared, the Orangeburg County is committed to continuing to being an example to ensure all know their risk, get prepared and stay informed.

Each year, we witness the devastating impacts that hurricanes can cause. Hurricanes are not just a threat to coastal communities. High winds, heavy rainfall, tornadoes and flooding can be felt hundreds of miles inland, potentially causing loss of life and catastrophic damage to property. As Hurricanes Sandy and Isaac remind us, it is not just major hurricanes (Category 3 or higher) that we need to worry about, but all hurricanes have the ability to cause significant damage.

Knowing your risk, getting prepared, and staying informed are just a few steps you can take to get ready for hurricane season. For local information, go to the Office of Emergency Services page on the county’s website (www.orangeburgcounty.org) and click on the Code Red Weather Warnings to sign up for alerts. Know your risk: To search for general information about risks in your area, visit www.ready.gov and search for your state. Check out NOAA’s historical hurricane tracks tool to check the severity and frequency of past hurricanes in your area.

  • Get prepared: Take action to be prepared for hurricanes. As the storm approaches, it is often too late to get ready. Make sure you have family evacuation and communications plans, update your emergency supply kit, and evaluate your flood insurance needs.
  • Complete a family communication plan. Plan how you will assemble your family and loved ones, and anticipate where you will go for different situations. Get together with your family and agree on the ways to contact one another in an emergency, identify meeting locations, and make a Family Emergency Communication Plan.
  • Download the FEMA app. The FEMA app includes disaster resources, weather alerts, safety tips and a new feature that will enable users to receive push notifications to their devices to prepare their homes and families for disasters. The app also provides a customizable checklist of emergency supplies, maps of open shelters and recovery centers, tips on how to survive disasters, and weather alerts from the National Weather Service.
  • Check your insurance coverage. Many states have increased deductibles for hurricanes and not all hurricane-related losses are covered under traditional policies. Most homeowner’s insurance policies do not cover damage or losses from flooding. Review your policy, ensure you’re adequately covered and understand exclusions, and contact your agent for any changes. If you’re not insured against flood, talk to your agent or visit www.floodsmart.gov. Renter’s insurance policies are also available and should be considered as a way of protecting your belongings.
  • Stay informed: Know where to go for trusted sources of information during a hurricane event. Have several ways to receive alerts. Sign up for alerts from the local emergency management office so notifications, including evacuation orders, go directly to your phone and email. Go to the Office of Emergency Services page on the county’s and click on the Code Red Weather Warnings to sign up. Monitor local news for hurricane watches and warnings in your area and follow directions of local officials. Make sure you have a battery-operated or hand-crank radio available should the power go out.

Visit this story at TheTandD.com for a list of related websites.

Additional information is available at:

www.orangeburgcounty.org

www.crisistrack.com/public/orangeburgSC/citizenRequest.html (to report property damage)

www.facebook.com/OrangeburgCounty/

www.facebook.com/OrangeburgCountyEmergencyServices

www.ready.gov/hurricanes

www.sc.gov

www.redcross.org

www.scemd.org

www.weather.gov/safety/tornado

www.energy.gov/articles/preparing-power-outage

www.floodsmart.gov/first-prepare-flooding.

www.ready.gov/sites/default/files/2021-04/family-emergency-communication-plan.pdf

www.ready.gov/sites/default/files/2021-02/ready_checklist.pdf

Flooding is a primary threat

In South Carolina, several variations of flood hazards occur due to the different effects of severe thunderstorms, hurricanes, seasonal rains and other weather-related conditions.

The state's low-lying topography, combined with its humid subtropical climate, makes it highly vulnerable to inland and riverine flooding. Riverine flooding occurs when the flow of rainwater runoff is greater than the carrying capacities of the natural drainage systems.

In comparison to riverine flooding, coastal flooding is usually the result of a severe weather system such as a tropical storm or hurricane, which contains an element of high winds. The damaging effects of coastal floods are caused by a combination of storm surge, wind, rain, erosion and battering by debris.

Before a flood

  • Avoid building in a floodprone area unless you elevate and reinforce your home.
  • Elevate the furnace, water heater and electric panel if susceptible to flooding.
  • Install check valves in sewer traps to prevent floodwater from backing up into the drains of your home.
  • Contact community officials to find out if they are planning to construct barriers (levees, berms or floodwalls) to stop floodwater from entering the homes in your area.
  • Seal the walls in your basement with waterproofing compounds to avoid seepage.
  • Review your insurance policy. Flood coverage is not part of most homeowner, mobile home or renter’s insurance policies. There is a 30-day waiting period for coverage to take effect.

During a flood

  • Be aware of potential flash flooding. If there is any possibility of a flash flood, move to higher ground. Do not wait to be told to move.
  • If time allows, prepare your home for a flood by moving essential items to an upper floor, bring in outdoor furniture, disconnect electrical appliances and be prepared to turn off the gas, electricity and water.
  • Do not walk through moving water. Six inches of moving water can make you fall. If you have to walk in water, walk where the water is not moving. Use a stick to check the firmness of the ground in front of you.
  • Do not drive into flooded areas. If floodwaters rise around your car, abandon the car and move to higher ground if you can do so safely. You and the vehicle could be quickly swept away.

After a flood

  • After a flood, listen for news reports to learn whether the community’s water supply is safe to drink.
  • Avoid floodwaters; water may be contaminated by oil, gasoline or raw sewage. Water may also be electrically charged from underground or downed power lines.
  • Be aware of areas where floodwaters have receded. Even if the roadway of a bridge or elevated highway looks normal, the support structures below may be damaged.
  • Stay clear of downed power lines and report them to your power company.
  • Use extreme caution when entering buildings; there may be hidden damage, particularly to foundations. Stay out of any building that is surrounded by floodwaters.
  • Clean and disinfect everything that got wet. Mud left from floodwater can contain sewage and other harmful chemicals.

South Carolina Emergency Management Division

