Orangeburg County election official: Voter awareness up

Polling locations
Bamberg County
• Colston -- Colston Fire Department, 6785 Colston Road, Bamberg
• Edisto -- Edisto Fire Station, 4532 Edisto River Road, Branchville
• Ehrhardt -- Ehrhardt Town Hall, 13704 Broxton Bridge Road, Ehrhardt
• East Denmark -- Brooker Center, 19 Maple Ave., Denmark
• Govan -- Govan Fire Dept., 20920 Ehrhardt Road, Olar
• Hightowers Mill -- Old Train Depot, 18748 Heritage Hwy., Denmark
• Hunter’s Chapel -- Hunter’s Chapel Fire Dept., 6313 Farrells Road Branchville
• Kearse -- Brandt’s Office, 8804 Low Country Hwy., Ehrhardt
• Little Swamp -- Little Swamp Community Center, 16589 Hunters Chapel Road, Smoaks
• Olar -- Olar Town Hall, 14978 Low Country Hwy., Olar
• South Bamberg -- Kearse Agriculture Building, 847 Calhoun St., Bamberg
• West Denmark -- Old Train Depot, 18748 Heritage Hwy., Denmark
• North Bamberg -- Bamberg City Civic Center, 2477 Main Hwy., Bamberg
• Barrier Free Voter Registration Office, 2959 Main Hwy., Bamberg
Orangeburg County
• Ward 1 -- Orangeburg Arts Center, 619 Riverside Dr., Orangeburg
• Ward 2 -- Chamber Of Commerce, 155 Riverside Dr., Orangeburg
• Ward 3 -- Mellichamp Elementary School, 350 Murray Road, Orangeburg
• Ward 4 -- Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center, 200 Buckley St., Orangeburg
• Ward 5 -- Zimmerman Youth Center, 759 Peasley St., Orangeburg
• Ward 6 -- Youth Canteen, 1620 Middleton St., Orangeburg
• Ward 7 -- Sheridan Elementary School, 1139 Hillsboro Road, Orangeburg
• Ward 8 – W.J. Clark Middle School, 919 Bennett Ave., Orangeburg
• Ward 9 -- Marshall Elementary School, 1441 Marshall St., Orangeburg
• Ward 10 -- Sheridan Elementary School, 1139 Hillsboro Road, Orangeburg
• Suburban 1 – R.E. Howard Middle School, 1255 Belleville Road, Orangeburg
• Suburban 2 -- Whittaker Elementary School, 790 Whittaker Pkwy., Orangeburg
• Suburban 3 -- Orangeburg Area Development Center, 1060 Pineland St., Orangeburg
• Suburban 4 – Orangeburg Municipal Airport, 1811 Airport Road, Orangeburg
• Suburban 5 -- Rivelon Elementary School, 350 Thomas B. Eklund Circle, Orangeburg
• Suburban 6 -- Rivelon Elementary School, 350 Thomas B. Eklund Circle, Orangeburg
• Suburban 7 -- W.J. Clark Middle School, 919 Bennett Ave., Orangeburg
• Suburban 8 -- Marshall Elementary School, 1441 Marshall Ave., Orangeburg
• Suburban 9 -- Human Resources Center, 2570 St Matthews Road, Orangeburg
• Bethel – Bethune-Bowman High School, 4857 Charleston Hwy., Orangeburg
• Bowman 1 -- Old Bowman Elementary School, 131 Poplar St., Bowman
• Bowman 2 -- Old Bowman Elementary School, 131 Poplar Street Bowman
• Branchville 1 -- Branchville High School, 1349 Dorange Road, Branchville
• Brookdale -- Brookdale Middle School, 394 Brookdale Dr., Orangeburg
• Cope -- Cope Area Career Center, 6052 Slab Landing Road, Cope
• Cordova 1 -- Edisto High School, 500 R.M. Foster Road, Cordova
• Edisto -- Canaan Volunteer Fire Department, 4208 Cannon Bridge Road, Cope
• Elloree 1 -- New Elloree Elementary, 200 Warrior Dr., Elloree
• Eutawville 1 -- Eutawville Community Center, 419 Porcher Ave., Eutawville
• Eutawville 2 -- St. James-Gaillard Elementary School, 1555 Gardensgate Road, Eutawville
• Four Holes -- Four Holes Fire Station, 1010 Gramling Road, Orangeburg
• Holly Hill 2 -- Holly Hill Roberts Middle, 530 Hessesman Street, Holly Hill
• Holly Hill 1 -- Holly Hill Elementary School, 1490 Brant Ave., Holly Hill
• Jamison – OCtech, 3250 St. Matthews Road, Orangeburg
• Limestone 1 -- Prince of Orange Mall, 2390 Chestnut St., Orangeburg
• Neeses-Livingston -- Livingston Community Center, 5875 Savannah Hwy., Orangeburg
• Nix -- Nix Elementary School, 770 Stilton Road, Orangeburg
• North 2 -- Aiken Electric Co-op, 8381 North Road, North
• North 1 -- North Town Hall, 9305 North Road, North
• Norway -- Norway Senior Center, 105 Saint Johns Ave., Norway
• Pinehill Great Branch Community Center -- 2890 Neeses Hwy., Orangeburg
• Providence -- Providence Vol. Fire Dept., 4767 Old State Road, Holly Hill
• Rowesville -- Rowesville Community Center, 125 Camelia Dr., Rowesville
• Santee 1 -- Santee Family Develop Center, 210 Brooks Blvd., Santee
• Springfield -- Old Springfield Elementary, 210 Brodie St., Springfield
• Vance -- Vance-Providence Elementary School, 633 Camden Road, Vance
• Whittaker -- Whittaker Elementary School, 790 Whittaker Pkwy., Orangeburg
• Bolentown -- Bolentown Volunteer Fire Department, 2310 Norway Road, Orangeburg
• Cordova 2 -- Cordova Town Hall, 105 Flashover Lane, Cordova
• Elloree 2 -- New Elloree Elementary, 200 Warrior Dr., Elloree
• Limestone 2 -- Prince of Orange Mall, 2390 Chestnut St., Orangeburg
• Santee 2 -- Santee Fire Department, 1005 Bass Dr., Santee
• Barrier Free Voter Registration Office -- 1437 Amelia St., Orangeburg
Calhoun County
• Bethel -- Belleville Volunteer Fire Department, 1059 Old Belleville Road, St. Matthews 29135
• Cameron -- Cameron Community Club, 5392 Cameron Road, Cameron
• Center Hill -- St. Peter AME Church, 954 Bull Swamp Road, North
• Creston -- Creston EMS Station, 2145 Old Number Six Highway, Creston
• Dixie -- John Ford Community Center, 304 Agnes St., St. Matthews
• Fall Branch -- WOW Hall, 94 Flame Tree Road, St. Matthews
• Fort Motte -- St. Matthews Episcopal Church, 1164 Fort Motte Road, St. Matthews
• Lone Star -- Lone Star Fire Station, 650 Weeks Landing Road, Lone Star
• Midway -- Midway Volunteer Fire Station, 1337 Midway Road, Elloree
• Murph Mill -- Wesley Chapel UMC, 1300 Murph Mill Road, Saint Matthews
• Sandy Run -- Sandy Run Public School, 450 Old Swamp Road, Swansea
• St. Matthews -- Calhoun County Museum. 313 Butler St., St. Matthews