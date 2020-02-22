Orangeburg County election official: Voter awareness up

Orangeburg County’s elections director says more people are informed about the upcoming Democratic primary, and she thinks that will lead to a stronger voter turnout.

“I think it’s going to be a bigger turnout because of the fact that more people are getting involved and making people aware that there is an election coming up,” County Elections and Voter Registration Director Aurora Smalls said.

“I think a lot of times people are just not informed when the election is, and they find out at the last minute. But I think we have a little bit more people informed, and then the debates are on TV a little more often, so I think with people seeing all of this, they’re wanting to get involved,” Smalls said.

The “first in the South” primary will be on Feb. 29. Voters will head to the polls from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to vote.

Any registered voter can cast a ballot in the primary, regardless of their political party, Smalls said.

The Democratic field, which has included 25 candidates, is now down to eight candidates.

Current Democratic candidates Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Tulsi Gabbard, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer and Elizabeth Warren will appear on the primary ballot.

