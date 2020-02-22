You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Orangeburg County election official: Voter awareness up
0 comments
editor's pick alert top story

Orangeburg County election official: Voter awareness up

{{featured_button_text}}
022320 sample ballot

Orangeburg County’s elections director says more people are informed about the upcoming Democratic primary, and she thinks that will lead to a stronger voter turnout.

“I think it’s going to be a bigger turnout because of the fact that more people are getting involved and making people aware that there is an election coming up,” County Elections and Voter Registration Director Aurora Smalls said.

“I think a lot of times people are just not informed when the election is, and they find out at the last minute. But I think we have a little bit more people informed, and then the debates are on TV a little more often, so I think with people seeing all of this, they’re wanting to get involved,” Smalls said.

The “first in the South” primary will be on Feb. 29. Voters will head to the polls from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to vote.

Any registered voter can cast a ballot in the primary, regardless of their political party, Smalls said.

The Democratic field, which has included 25 candidates, is now down to eight candidates.

Current Democratic candidates Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Tulsi Gabbard, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer and Elizabeth Warren will appear on the primary ballot.

Former candidates Michael Bennet, Cory Booker, John Delany, Deval Patrick and Andrew Yang will also appear on the ballot.

Most of the candidates have held a campaign event in Orangeburg.

Most recently, Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard held a town hall in downtown Orangeburg.

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg held an event earlier this month at Claflin University, while former Vice President Joe Biden and candidate Tom Steyer spoke at events in January.

Sens. Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren have held or attended events within the last five months.

Warren will hold a get out the vote event with musician John Legend at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at South Carolina State University. The exact location on campus has not been announced. Doors open at 11 a.m.

This event is free and open to the public. Tickets aren’t required, but an RSVP is strongly encouraged. Admission will be first come, first served.

RSVP at www.mobilize.us/southcarolinaforwarren/event/244599/?utm_source=press

Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-596-6530.

Polling locations

Bamberg County

• Colston -- Colston Fire Department, 6785 Colston Road, Bamberg

• Edisto -- Edisto Fire Station, 4532 Edisto River Road, Branchville

• Ehrhardt -- Ehrhardt Town Hall, 13704 Broxton Bridge Road, Ehrhardt

• East Denmark -- Brooker Center, 19 Maple Ave., Denmark

• Govan -- Govan Fire Dept., 20920 Ehrhardt Road, Olar

• Hightowers Mill -- Old Train Depot, 18748 Heritage Hwy., Denmark

• Hunter’s Chapel -- Hunter’s Chapel Fire Dept., 6313 Farrells Road Branchville

• Kearse -- Brandt’s Office, 8804 Low Country Hwy., Ehrhardt

• Little Swamp -- Little Swamp Community Center, 16589 Hunters Chapel Road, Smoaks

• Olar -- Olar Town Hall, 14978 Low Country Hwy., Olar

• South Bamberg -- Kearse Agriculture Building, 847 Calhoun St., Bamberg

• West Denmark -- Old Train Depot, 18748 Heritage Hwy., Denmark

• North Bamberg -- Bamberg City Civic Center, 2477 Main Hwy., Bamberg

• Barrier Free Voter Registration Office, 2959 Main Hwy., Bamberg

Orangeburg County

• Ward 1 -- Orangeburg Arts Center, 619 Riverside Dr., Orangeburg

• Ward 2 -- Chamber Of Commerce, 155 Riverside Dr., Orangeburg

• Ward 3 -- Mellichamp Elementary School, 350 Murray Road, Orangeburg

• Ward 4 -- Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center, 200 Buckley St., Orangeburg

• Ward 5 -- Zimmerman Youth Center, 759 Peasley St., Orangeburg

• Ward 6 -- Youth Canteen, 1620 Middleton St., Orangeburg

• Ward 7 -- Sheridan Elementary School, 1139 Hillsboro Road, Orangeburg

• Ward 8 – W.J. Clark Middle School, 919 Bennett Ave., Orangeburg

• Ward 9 -- Marshall Elementary School, 1441 Marshall St., Orangeburg

• Ward 10 -- Sheridan Elementary School, 1139 Hillsboro Road, Orangeburg

• Suburban 1 – R.E. Howard Middle School, 1255 Belleville Road, Orangeburg

• Suburban 2 -- Whittaker Elementary School, 790 Whittaker Pkwy., Orangeburg

• Suburban 3 -- Orangeburg Area Development Center, 1060 Pineland St., Orangeburg

• Suburban 4 – Orangeburg Municipal Airport, 1811 Airport Road, Orangeburg

• Suburban 5 -- Rivelon Elementary School, 350 Thomas B. Eklund Circle, Orangeburg

• Suburban 6 -- Rivelon Elementary School, 350 Thomas B. Eklund Circle, Orangeburg

• Suburban 7 -- W.J. Clark Middle School, 919 Bennett Ave., Orangeburg

• Suburban 8 -- Marshall Elementary School, 1441 Marshall Ave., Orangeburg

• Suburban 9 -- Human Resources Center, 2570 St Matthews Road, Orangeburg

• Bethel – Bethune-Bowman High School, 4857 Charleston Hwy., Orangeburg

• Bowman 1 -- Old Bowman Elementary School, 131 Poplar St., Bowman

• Bowman 2 -- Old Bowman Elementary School, 131 Poplar Street Bowman

• Branchville 1 -- Branchville High School, 1349 Dorange Road, Branchville

• Brookdale -- Brookdale Middle School, 394 Brookdale Dr., Orangeburg

• Cope -- Cope Area Career Center, 6052 Slab Landing Road, Cope

• Cordova 1 -- Edisto High School, 500 R.M. Foster Road, Cordova

• Edisto -- Canaan Volunteer Fire Department, 4208 Cannon Bridge Road, Cope

• Elloree 1 -- New Elloree Elementary, 200 Warrior Dr., Elloree

• Eutawville 1 -- Eutawville Community Center, 419 Porcher Ave., Eutawville

• Eutawville 2 -- St. James-Gaillard Elementary School, 1555 Gardensgate Road, Eutawville

• Four Holes -- Four Holes Fire Station, 1010 Gramling Road, Orangeburg

• Holly Hill 2 -- Holly Hill Roberts Middle, 530 Hessesman Street, Holly Hill

• Holly Hill 1 -- Holly Hill Elementary School, 1490 Brant Ave., Holly Hill

• Jamison – OCtech, 3250 St. Matthews Road, Orangeburg

• Limestone 1 -- Prince of Orange Mall, 2390 Chestnut St., Orangeburg

• Neeses-Livingston -- Livingston Community Center, 5875 Savannah Hwy., Orangeburg

• Nix -- Nix Elementary School, 770 Stilton Road, Orangeburg

• North 2 -- Aiken Electric Co-op, 8381 North Road, North

• North 1 -- North Town Hall, 9305 North Road, North

• Norway -- Norway Senior Center, 105 Saint Johns Ave., Norway

• Pinehill Great Branch Community Center -- 2890 Neeses Hwy., Orangeburg

• Providence -- Providence Vol. Fire Dept., 4767 Old State Road, Holly Hill

• Rowesville -- Rowesville Community Center, 125 Camelia Dr., Rowesville

• Santee 1 -- Santee Family Develop Center, 210 Brooks Blvd., Santee

• Springfield -- Old Springfield Elementary, 210 Brodie St., Springfield

• Vance -- Vance-Providence Elementary School, 633 Camden Road, Vance

• Whittaker -- Whittaker Elementary School, 790 Whittaker Pkwy., Orangeburg

• Bolentown -- Bolentown Volunteer Fire Department, 2310 Norway Road, Orangeburg

• Cordova 2 -- Cordova Town Hall, 105 Flashover Lane, Cordova

• Elloree 2 -- New Elloree Elementary, 200 Warrior Dr., Elloree

• Limestone 2 -- Prince of Orange Mall, 2390 Chestnut St., Orangeburg

• Santee 2 -- Santee Fire Department, 1005 Bass Dr., Santee

• Barrier Free Voter Registration Office -- 1437 Amelia St., Orangeburg

Calhoun County

• Bethel -- Belleville Volunteer Fire Department, 1059 Old Belleville Road, St. Matthews 29135

• Cameron -- Cameron Community Club, 5392 Cameron Road, Cameron

• Center Hill -- St. Peter AME Church, 954 Bull Swamp Road, North

• Creston -- Creston EMS Station, 2145 Old Number Six Highway, Creston

• Dixie -- John Ford Community Center, 304 Agnes St., St. Matthews

• Fall Branch -- WOW Hall, 94 Flame Tree Road, St. Matthews

• Fort Motte -- St. Matthews Episcopal Church, 1164 Fort Motte Road, St. Matthews

• Lone Star -- Lone Star Fire Station, 650 Weeks Landing Road, Lone Star

• Midway -- Midway Volunteer Fire Station, 1337 Midway Road, Elloree

• Murph Mill -- Wesley Chapel UMC, 1300 Murph Mill Road, Saint Matthews

• Sandy Run -- Sandy Run Public School, 450 Old Swamp Road, Swansea

• St. Matthews -- Calhoun County Museum. 313 Butler St., St. Matthews

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

Bradley Harris is a Government and Sports Reporter. The Irmo, SC native is a 2018 graduate of Claflin University and recipient of the 2018 South Carolina Press Association Collegiate Journalist of the Year Award.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News