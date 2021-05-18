Orangeburg County districtwide school bell schedule considered; trustees express concerns with plan

Trustee Dr. William O’Quinn said, “I think that you need to look long and hard at those hours. I’m just going on record that I’m very opposed to school start time at 8:45 and teachers being dismissed at 4:15.”

Trustee Dr. Sylvia Bruce-Stephens said, “I’m in agreement with Dr. O’Quinn. When I look at 8:45, we have high school students, middle school and elementary. They’re in the same home. I know kids now that get on a bus at 6 o’clock. So you’re going to pick up all these students and then you’re going to pay someone to maintain them until their class starts at 8:45? You’re looking for an accident to happen.”

Trustee Idella Carson said, “Like Dr. Stephens said, if they get there at 7:30, the same time the high school students get there, what are we going to do with them? And then if they get there at 8:30, what the bus drivers going to do? I know I had one bus that did 25 miles. So how are they going to maintain this?”

Trustee Dr. Debora Brunson said, “Unless something drastically changes with the buses, my concern for elementary is that most of those buses arrive at school around that time, and students have to have breakfast.