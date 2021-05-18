Orangeburg County districtwide school bell schedule considered; trustees express concerns with plan

The Orangeburg County School District is working to craft a districtwide bell schedule for its 32 schools.
Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction Dr. Andress Carter-Sims presented the trustee board with a proposed districtwide bell schedule during a meeting last week. Many trustees indicated the schedule will have to be tweaked.
“This is just the beginning. We know that there are a lot more pieces to putting this together so that the focus is on accessibility to academic programs in our district,” Carter-Sims said.
The proposed elementary school schedule would run from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for students and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. for teachers. Middle school student schedules would run from 8:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., with middle school teachers reporting from 8:15 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. High school students would report from 8:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., with teacher schedules to run from 8:15 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.
The district’s multi-level campuses, including Bethune-Bowman, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler and North Middle High, would run with a student schedule running from 8:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. and teachers reporting from 8:15 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.
“Elloree would follow that same model as a multi-level school. … Seven-hour instructional time across the district for our students, and an 8-hour workday for teachers,” Carter-Sims said.
Trustee Dr. William O’Quinn said, “I think that you need to look long and hard at those hours. I’m just going on record that I’m very opposed to school start time at 8:45 and teachers being dismissed at 4:15.”
Trustee Dr. Sylvia Bruce-Stephens said, “I’m in agreement with Dr. O’Quinn. When I look at 8:45, we have high school students, middle school and elementary. They’re in the same home. I know kids now that get on a bus at 6 o’clock. So you’re going to pick up all these students and then you’re going to pay someone to maintain them until their class starts at 8:45? You’re looking for an accident to happen.”
Trustee Idella Carson said, “Like Dr. Stephens said, if they get there at 7:30, the same time the high school students get there, what are we going to do with them? And then if they get there at 8:30, what the bus drivers going to do? I know I had one bus that did 25 miles. So how are they going to maintain this?”
Trustee Dr. Debora Brunson said, “Unless something drastically changes with the buses, my concern for elementary is that most of those buses arrive at school around that time, and students have to have breakfast.
“So I just don’t see how it’s going to be possible to start instruction for elementary schools at 7:30 in the morning. The other thing that I’m concerned about would be the start time for teachers at 7 o’clock in the morning.”
Carter-Sims the process of forming a final bell schedule is ongoing.
“This is just a start, and there are plans to also survey our parents, all of our teachers as well as all of our support staff. ... We do want all of our schools to schedule a time that is focused on acceleration, intervention, as well as enrichment,” she said.
“We’ve had input from the high school principals, the middle school principals, as well as we received feedback from the teacher forum group.”
OCSD Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster said, “This is a process that we’re looking at. We’ve not once since I’ve sat in this seat made a move without getting input from the community and from our teachers, and there’s no need for us to change that aspect right now.”
“This is a mammoth task. So the question becomes: Do we try to provide equity across the district, or are we OK with inequities because of timing? If that’s something that the leadership so decides, then that’s the direction we’ll move in,” he said.
“This is an easier concept when you have separate-level buildings, but when you have buildings with multiple levels within the same building, then it makes it a little more difficult to actually ensure that the high school students are not missing out on the high school opportunities because they’re on an elementary schedule. So that’s what we’re trying to accomplish,” Foster said.
Carter-Sims also gave the board an update on district exams, stating that the district would be moving forward in the 2021-2022 school year with including in its grading manual the establishment of procedures for exam exemptions for seniors only.
Foster said a clear exemption policy is needed.
“This is one of those things that we’ll correct and make sure we have a level playing field and have a seamless process and equality across the board. But, for now, if you gave an exemption opportunity for your seniors first semester, then you’re able to do that now. … It’s about equity and making sure that students are not at a disadvantage when it comes to class rank or those academic awards,” Foster said.
School highlights
Foster presented rings to the following: Orangeburg County 2019-2020 District Teacher of the Year Desiree Lewis, a second-grade teacher at Rivelon Elementary School, and Alternate District Teacher of the Year Jacqueline Sanders, a fourth-grade teacher at Edisto Elementary School.
School support staff were also presented rings, including Support Staff Person of the Year Rachel Wilson, a teacher assistant at Robert E. Howard Middle School, and Alternate District Support Staff Person of the Year Brenda Gadson, a pre-K teacher assistant at Whittaker Elementary School.
The superintendent also reported on activities held throughout the district during Teacher Appreciation Week, May 3-7. The superintendent also celebrated food service workers on May 7, School Lunch Hero Day.
The superintendent said high school proms were a success.
Yvonne Mitchell, the district’s ESOL and Title III Program coordinator, presented the district’s first winners of the S.C. Seal of Biliteracy, which recognizes students who have attained a certain level of proficiency in both English and at least one additional world language by graduation.
The three students who received a silver awards were Lila Diaz and Isis Torres-Villeda of Edisto High School and Alena Nikolaeva of Branchville High. The six bronze award winners were Ricardo Alonso, Eduardo Alonso and Eros Ybares of Orangeburg-Wilkinson High; Jennifer Munoz and Alejandra Garcia of Edisto High School and Aaron Garcia of Bethune-Bowman High.
Assistant Superintendent for Communications and Community Partnerships Merry Glenne Piccolino reported that several students of the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America at The Technology Center competed against other career centers in the state’s virtual FCCLA competition.
The following students scored 100 percent Gold Standard in the National Programs in Action category: Imani Brown, La’niya Davis and Morgan Green.
Tasheea Franklin scored a 98 percent Gold Standard in the Entrepreneurship category. Shekinah Washington scored a 90 percent Gold Standard in the Focus on Children category.
Each of the students’ performances guarantees their eligibility to participate in the national competition this summer. FCCLA advisors are Teresa Brown and Dr. Carolyn Gaillard.
Piccolino also recognized OCSD Coordinator of Nursing Services Patti Padgett, who was nominated by her colleagues and selected as one of ten 2021 Heart of Health Care Award honorees.
Padgett leads a team of 29 school nurses.
“Nurse Padgett is a leader among health care leaders. … We believe that we have the best lead nurse in the country,” Piccolino said.
She also recognized H-K-T High senior Karrlen Waymyers for being a semi-finalist for the S.C. Football Hall of Fame Bridge Builders Excellence Award.
“He is one of the elite group of just 27 student-athletes throughout our state who were named (May 4) as semi-finalists in our state for this prestigious award,” Piccolino said.
Human resources
Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources Ernest Holiday reported that the district had 1,650 contracts accepted.
He also said no action had been taken on 97 contracts.
“Of that, 71 of those are support staff agreements and 26 are certified employees that did not take any action on their contract. No action on a contract means that you reject that contract. So we have to follow up with a letter to those employees that says that they did reject the contract that we issued to them,” Holiday said.
The district had approximately 29 resignations, he said.
“Only one of those was a support staff member and 28 were certified employees. We will bring you a complete picture of our vacancies at our next board meeting,” Holiday said.
Foster explained that while 29 resignations was a large number, he wanted to put the number in perspective as it relates to a consolidated school district with 32 schools.
“So that would mean that that’s less than one vacancy per school. So for this area, we’re doing extremely well. Until it’s zero, we have work to do,” the superintendent said.
Holiday also reported that a retiree recognition program is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, at The Cinema in Orangeburg.
The ceremony will include first-time retirees from both the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 school years.
Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD.