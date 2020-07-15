Orangeburg County district to have 'right plan' for schools by July 30

Orangeburg County School District's plans for reopening of schools for the 2020-21 year will be made by July 30.
"We have to make sure we give them (community) a peace of mind, that we are listening. We are slow walking this thing and we are not just rushing to say here is our plan," OCSD Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster said. "I am more concerned about having the right plan. To put something out there just to put it out is not going to serve us any justice."
"I don't want parents to prepare for something and then I come back and switch and they have prepared for something different," Foster told the county board of trustees on Tuesday. "We appreciate the community's patience, this board's patience. We are going to figure it out and come forth with a plan that says we have heard this entire community."
"Will it be perfect? It won't be," Foster said. "Will it please everyone, maybe not."
Foster acknowledged school reopening is a "hot topic" to which the district is committed to "bringing direction to" and "getting right."
"We want to make sure we are considering everything and keeping our students and staff at the forefront," he said.
District Chief of Auxiliary Services Robert Grant said the district has formed a Back to School Task Force consisting of four committees that will look at operations, health and safety; teaching and learning; equity, social and emotional health; and communications.
Some of the specific tasks the committees will examine are health screenings, food service, transportation, facilities usage, signage and personal protective equipment.
Other tasks include: instruction delivery, distance learning, virtual learning, and access to technology, and reaching those with special needs.
Staffing needs based on models and policy changes and ensuring students have online access are other tasks, as well as making sure the public is informed about the entire process.
"It is a matter to make sure we can maximize the number of staffing with the skill sets to support the emotional learning of our students, but we have to expand that as well," Foster said. "We have to also offer support to our parents as well."
Each committee will have members of the district-level staff whose primary roles fall within the functions of the committee. Each school will have four representatives in various areas on each committee to include principal, teacher, support staff and parent.
The committees will look at community and parental survey results when coming up with its reopening recommendations.
The committees will have their first meeting July 16, Grant said.
"Our goal is in those 14 days to have a very solid plan of recommendations that we are ready to move forward with based on what our committees each are going to be doing," Grant said.
The resources used for making the decision will include recommendations from the S.C. Department of Education's AccelerateED Task Force; the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines as well as disease activity reports.
Other districts will also be looked to as a resource for how they plan to reopen schools, Grant said.
The district's discussion on school reopening plans next month came after S.C. Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman said the decision to reopen South Carolina schools will be not be swayed by pressure from the federal government.
And it came a day before Gov. Henry McMaster on Wednesday urged all districts to offer an in-school option beginning the day after Labor Day.
McMaster has asked Spearman not to approve any district plan that doesn’t give parents the choice to send their children to school for face-to-face instruction.
President Donald Trump and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos have threatened to cut federal funds to schools that don’t reopen. In South Carolina, 10% of the budget comes from those funds, totaling millions of dollars.
In other matters, trustees unanimously voted to extend the contract of the former district superintendent Dr. Darrell Johnson from July 1 through Sept. 30 for him to serve as a consultant for the district. Johnson's role as consultant will be to help with the reopening of the district's schools during this time of COVID-19.
Johnson will continue to be paid the same salary he was as interim superintendent during his consulting tenure.
Also, Foster gave an overview of his transition as new superintendent, noting he has hosted three staff meetings, has called every school principal, sat in on curriculum training, has been interviewed by three separate media outlets and helped with the creation of a back-to-school task force.
"It has been an enjoyable seven days," Foster said. "It has been full."
The July 14 meeting was his first as superintendent.
In other reports:
- Chief of Instructional Services Andress Carter-Sims provided trustees an overview of the district's summer learning programs for elementary, middle and high school levels.
She noted despite the challenging times of the coronavirus, the district's summer programs -- including its literacy programs, attendance recovery, credit recovery and credit accrual high school programs -- have continued virtually.
Carter-Sims also said the district has continued to provide administrators and staff with professional learning opportunities as part of a support plan for school reopenings, as well as training teachers in the district's new English Language Arts Wit and Wisdom and Eureka Math curricula.
- It was reported that individual school websites are complete and that web managers have been identified at each school.
The previous district websites are also in the process of being removed.
- Trustees named Dr. Elrica C. Glover as principal at Mellichamp Elementary School. Glover has served as assistant principal at Mellichamp. Trustees also named Johnnie Smith as principal of Holly Hill Elementary School. He has served as the assistant principal at Edisto Primary School.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.