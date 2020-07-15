Orangeburg County district to have 'right plan' for schools by July 30

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Orangeburg County School District's plans for reopening of schools for the 2020-21 year will be made by July 30.

"We have to make sure we give them (community) a peace of mind, that we are listening. We are slow walking this thing and we are not just rushing to say here is our plan," OCSD Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster said. "I am more concerned about having the right plan. To put something out there just to put it out is not going to serve us any justice."

"I don't want parents to prepare for something and then I come back and switch and they have prepared for something different," Foster told the county board of trustees on Tuesday. "We appreciate the community's patience, this board's patience. We are going to figure it out and come forth with a plan that says we have heard this entire community."

"Will it be perfect? It won't be," Foster said. "Will it please everyone, maybe not."

Foster acknowledged school reopening is a "hot topic" to which the district is committed to "bringing direction to" and "getting right."

"We want to make sure we are considering everything and keeping our students and staff at the forefront," he said.