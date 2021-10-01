Orangeburg County deputy’s son wins Paralympic silver; Tokyo games atmosphere ‘crazy, nothing like before’

Meredith said, “My mother would have been extremely proud of him, and I’m sure if she could have gone as a spectator, she would have been there in person. She and Dallas were phone buddies. So I’m sure he really missed that connection that they had.”

Wise said his plans for the future will include sports. He is still competing in college.

“Collegiately, I compete in the high, long and triple jump. In para (athletics), I compete in high and long jump. Hopefully I graduate and get my degree, of course, and then compete professionally on that level and on the para-level, too. I want to be a college coach or maybe something like that,” he said.

Wise continued, “I want to go into coaching when I get older. That’s something I want to do. My degree is something I can fall back on if I don’t want to coach anymore.”

Meredith said, “I’m just delighted that he is starting a career that will allow him to experience diversity, different cultures and to see the world. I hope one day he can be a mentor to an athlete that shares the same disability or not.”

Wise said his mother’s support throughout his life has been meaningful.