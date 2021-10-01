Orangeburg County deputy’s son wins Paralympic silver; Tokyo games atmosphere ‘crazy, nothing like before’

Dallas Wise was born with a disability characterized by arm weakness and loss of motion, but you wouldn’t be able to tell with his most recent accomplishment as part of the U.S. Paralympic Team.
The 20-year-old son of Meredith Wise, a deputy with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office, was selected to participate in the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games as a member of the U.S. Paralympic Team in Para Track and Field.
The games were held Aug. 24-Sept. 5. Wise participated in the long jump on Aug. 27 and the high jump on Aug. 29. He walked away from the games with a silver medal in the high jump competition.
“The atmosphere was crazy, nothing like before. I can’t really compare it to high school or college. It’s very, very different. To be in that atmosphere was amazing, very blood pumping. I was really nervous. It was a lot of jitters. At the end of the day, I think I did OK, but I know I could have done better competing,” he said.
The Paralympic Games are an international event for disabled athletes.
Wise was born with Erb’s palsy, a condition typically caused by a physical injury during newborn delivery or by traumatic force downward on the upper arm and shoulder, damaging the brachial plexus, a network of nerves near the neck that provide movement and feeling to the shoulder, arm, hand and fingers.
Wise, who attended Dutch Fork High School, has not let his condition stop him from competing, or achieving his goals.
He was a multi-letter sports winner in football, basketball, and track and field at Dutch Fork High School, earning multiple All-State, All-Region, All-County and All-Midlands conference honors during his high school career. He played basketball during his freshman year and football up until his junior year.
He was awarded the Excellence in the Making Award, a three-time MVP for the field events and named to the Best All-State Track and Field Team.
Dallas is a two-time 5-A state champion in football and a state champion in the high jump.
Wise is now a junior majoring in applied mathematics at Coastal Carolina University.
At Coastal, Wise broke the school record this year in the triple jump.
He said it was an amazing experience being able to travel to Tokyo with a group of his peers.
“To be with those guys has been amazing because everyone has a story. Everyone has a struggle, or a point at a time where they went through a lot. Just to see them get through the struggles that they have with a disability is just amazing,” Wise said.
“I learned a lot, basically how to deal with competition and how to relax and just be patient,” he said.
His mother was relieved he arrived safely.
“His experience was with mostly the food and the different candies he brought back home. He took plenty of video and pictures. He really enjoyed himself and can’t wait to return,” Meredith said.
Her son’s experience made her wish she could have experienced Tokyo’s beauty.
Dallas said, “I like the sushi there. The sushi there compared to America was insane. I would say it was so good. I tried to eat a lot healthy stuff while I was there. The grapes there are also very different than they are in America. They taste different, too. The snacks and the candy are so amazing. They’ve probably got the best snacks in the world there.”
He continued, “Technology is really different there. The city itself looks amazing. It’s a little different with the cars and stuff. The cars look like they’re from the 1980s, but the buildings are very futuristic. I felt like I was in Los Angeles, New York and Florida all in one. It was ridiculous.”
Dallas said he knew his late maternal grandmother, Patricia, would have loved that he made it all the way to Tokyo.
“I know she would have been very proud. It’s really a good thought to have. She probably would have been telling all her friends,” he said.
Meredith said, “My mother would have been extremely proud of him, and I’m sure if she could have gone as a spectator, she would have been there in person. She and Dallas were phone buddies. So I’m sure he really missed that connection that they had.”
Wise said his plans for the future will include sports. He is still competing in college.
“Collegiately, I compete in the high, long and triple jump. In para (athletics), I compete in high and long jump. Hopefully I graduate and get my degree, of course, and then compete professionally on that level and on the para-level, too. I want to be a college coach or maybe something like that,” he said.
Wise continued, “I want to go into coaching when I get older. That’s something I want to do. My degree is something I can fall back on if I don’t want to coach anymore.”
Meredith said, “I’m just delighted that he is starting a career that will allow him to experience diversity, different cultures and to see the world. I hope one day he can be a mentor to an athlete that shares the same disability or not.”
Wise said his mother’s support throughout his life has been meaningful.
“It meant a lot because my mother raised me with my grandmother. My mom really had to play both roles of being a father and a mother. They were pretty hard, but I got through it growing up.
“They helped shake me out, really, and made me strong and tough at the same time. It’s really that tough love that got me through everything,” he said.
