Orangeburg County deputy named ‘Lifesaver Angel’

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office deputy is considered a “Lifesaver Angel” after successfully locating an at-risk woman who wandered away from family members.

Sgt. Jared Kittrell, a 15-year law enforcement officer, rescued the woman on June 13 off North Road, about two-and-a-half miles from where she was last with family members.

“She was in good health and good spirits,” Kittrell said.

The woman wore a specially coded electronic bracelet that allowed Kittrell to use a handheld tracking system to locate her.

The equipment is available through Project Lifesaver, a “community-based public safety, non-profit organization that provides law enforcement, fire/rescue and caregivers with a program designed to protect and, when necessary, quickly locate individuals with cognitive disorders who are prone to the life-threatening behavior of wandering,” according to its website.

The organization is based in Florida.

Kittrell said from the time the call was received by dispatchers until the time he located the woman, one hour and 10 minutes lapsed.

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety and S.C. Highway Patrol also assisted in search efforts.