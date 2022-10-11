 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

Orangeburg County crash victims’ names released

  • 0
Blue lights

The names of two people who died on Monday in two separate collisions have been released by the Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office.

The first crash claimed the life of 42-year-old Lekeisha McMillan, of Carver Road in Bamberg, according to Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle.

McMillan died as a result of blunt force trauma she suffered in a three-vehicle collision that occurred around 7:40 a.m. on U.S. Highway 321, near Hutto Road.

Three others were injured in the crash.

A second fatal crash on Monday claimed the life of Randall Litmon, 22, of Farmers Market Drive, Charleston, Fogle said.

Litmon died of blunt force trauma sustained in the one-vehicle collision near Bowman. The crash occurred at 12:10 p.m. when his Sonata ran off Interstate 26 east and overturned.

People are also reading…

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

How Prince William will be a different Prince of Wales

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News