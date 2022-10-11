Orangeburg County crash victims’ names released

The names of two people who died on Monday in two separate collisions have been released by the Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office.

The first crash claimed the life of 42-year-old Lekeisha McMillan, of Carver Road in Bamberg, according to Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle.

McMillan died as a result of blunt force trauma she suffered in a three-vehicle collision that occurred around 7:40 a.m. on U.S. Highway 321, near Hutto Road.

Three others were injured in the crash.

A second fatal crash on Monday claimed the life of Randall Litmon, 22, of Farmers Market Drive, Charleston, Fogle said.

Litmon died of blunt force trauma sustained in the one-vehicle collision near Bowman. The crash occurred at 12:10 p.m. when his Sonata ran off Interstate 26 east and overturned.