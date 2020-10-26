Orangeburg County crash victims identified

The victims killed in two separate crashes over the weekend have been identified.

Bobby Hutto, 49, of 166 Cabin Road, Neeses, died of injuries he sustained on Saturday night, according to Orangeburg County Coroner Samuetta Marshall.

The crash occurred around 11:35 p.m. on Cabin Road, near Heritage Hall Road, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.

Hutto was a passenger in a 2007 Chevrolet pickup truck that ran off the right side of the road, ran into a ditch, hit a driveway culvert and struck a tree.

The driver was transported to Prisma Health Richland hospital.

At around 3:23 a.m. Sunday, a collision near Santee took the lives of Deangelo Hayes, 27, of Garden Court, Ridgeville and Shadedria Reed, 25, of Orangeburg Road, Summerville.

Both were passengers in a 2010 Nissan Maxima that was traveling west on U.S. Highway 176 when it ran off the road to the right, overcorrected, ran off the left side of the road and struck a tree.

The S.C. Highway Patrol is continuing its investigation of each of the crashes.

Over the weekend, there were nine fatal crashes across the state.